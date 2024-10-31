Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has renewed its strategic partnership with WebBeds, the premier global marketplace for the travel trade, expanding its scope to over 30 markets and aiming for a 25% year-over-year increase in the number of hotel guests. This expansion will not only focus on Abu Dhabi City but will also extend its reach to Al Ain, highlighting the emirate's wide spectrum of tourism experiences.

In 2023, the partnership with WebBeds targeted 21 source markets and achieved remarkable success, surpassing targets by reaching 149% of its goal for hotel guests. This success was driven by the collaboration’s joint marketing campaign, which significantly contributed to the increased visibility of Abu Dhabi’s diverse tourism offerings.

Continuing the collaborative effort to enhance Abu Dhabi's global tourism appeal, for the upcoming year the refreshed partnership will focus on key source markets for Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. For Abu Dhabi, the targeted markets include the UAE, India, China, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, the UK, Germany, Russia, the USA, Brazil, Canada, Bahrain, Jordan, South Africa, Singapore, Spain, Italy, and Australia. Al Ain’s source markets will include Algeria, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, and several others.

Abdullah Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our ongoing collaboration with WebBeds reinforces the importance and effectiveness of showcasing our wide variety of hotels, resorts and other hospitality offerings through a global platform. We are leveraging our combined expertise and driving innovation in the industry and among our stakeholders, while creating memorable experiences for our travellers.”

The expanded partnership will introduce key initiatives such as joint sales engagement, targeted campaigns, and trade initiatives designed to increase the global reach of Abu Dhabi’s offerings. A particular focus will be on promoting not just the capital but also the green city of Al Ain, its World UNESCO Heritage Sites, and the scenic beauty of Al Dhafra, further positioning Abu Dhabi as a destination for all types of travellers.

This collaboration with WebBeds is a key component of Abu Dhabi’s wider Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million annual visitors by 2030. By leveraging partnerships and global campaigns, Abu Dhabi is working to enhance its tourism infrastructure, broaden its source markets, and create meaningful, memorable experiences for international visitors. The strategy also aims to significantly increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the UAE's GDP, driving sustained growth, innovation, and long-term success for the emirate’s tourism ecosystem.

By collaborating with WebBeds, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its tourism ecosystem, aligning with the emirate's broader goal of driving sustained growth and achieving long-term success in the global tourism market.