The DCO Quarterly Observer Committee meeting, chaired by Oman, highlighted the critical role of Observers in shaping global digital cooperation.

Also, DCO conducted its Ethical AI Governance training course, equipping participants with practical tools to advance responsible AI adoption and strengthen global digital governance.

Muscat, Oman: The Digital Cooperation Organization, the world’s first standalone international intergovernmental organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy confirmed on the sidelines of COMEX 2025 in Oman, that the organization has supported more than 300 start-ups, unlocked in excess of $20 million in investment, and secured over 20 strategic partnerships as part of its STRIDE initiative.

Moreover, during a press conference hosted by Dr. Hajar El Haddaoui, Director General of DCO, the organization announced the global expansion of STRIDE.

In addition, the DCO hosted its Quarterly Observer Committee, welcoming representation from across the network of 50+ Observers and Partners, and highlighting the vital role of Member States and Observers in advancing global digital cooperation. The committee was chaired by H.E. Dr. Ali Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at the Oman Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology.

H.E. Dr. Ali Al Shidhani emphasized: “Oman is proud to partner with the DCO in chairing the Observer Committee Meeting during COMEX 2025. This meeting underscores Oman’s commitment to building a prosper digital economy rooted in cooperation and innovation. The strong and diverse presence of our Observers highlights their vital role in advancing digital prosperity. Together with the DCO, we are strengthening the role of Member States and Observers, and reinforcing our shared vision for a future where digital opportunity is accessible to all.”

The global expansion of STRIDE provides startups with access to capital, international markets, and networks to scale sustainably. By empowering startups to compete globally, STRIDE reinforces the DCO’s mission to drive inclusive entrepreneurship, foster sustainable digital development, and strengthen the competitiveness of Member State economies.

Commenting on the outcomes, DCO Director-General Dr. Hajar El Haddaoui remarked: “COMEX demonstrated the power of digital cooperation in action. DCO delivered tools that empowered entrepreneurs, attracted investment, and strengthened responsible governance. An initiative like STRIDE proves that when the entire ecosystem collaborates, we can build a digital economy that is inclusive, sustainable, and trusted. The leadership and vision of the Omani government in hosting COMEX has been pivotal in demonstrating how national priorities and global partnerships align to unlock shared digital prosperity. We also extend our sincere thanks to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for championing the STRIDE Initiative and helping to elevate it onto the global stage.”

Another highlight of COMEX was the DCO’s training course on AI Ethics and Responsible Governance, which aimed to strengthen the global capacity towards practicing responsible AI. Participants explored the intersection of AI and human rights, applying the DCO Principles for Ethical AI to real-world challenges, and gaining practical experience with the DCO AI Ethics Evaluator tool. Course participants receive certificates from the DCO, joining an international network of practitioners committed to advancing responsible AI.

DCO’s participation at COMEX 2025 also featured an MoU signing with DataVaccinator on “Building Digital Trust Through Data Collaboration”. This Partnership reinforces DCO’s commitment to responsible data governance by piloting real-world concepts that demonstrate how trusted data flows can empower governments, businesses, and citizens.

Meanwhile, the Dealzone by DCO brought a delegation of more than 15 innovative start-ups from across Member States, connecting them with international investors and creating new opportunities for cross-border growth.

