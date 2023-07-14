New strategy will support the wellbeing of every family as part of an inclusive, engaged and thriving community

A collaborative ecosystem of specialised entities will further enhance services and quality of life for every member of every family

30 innovative initiatives will benefit children and youth, parents and caregivers, seniors, and families with additional needs

initiatives Focus areas include financial resilience through the generations, parental support and guidance, and empowering seniors

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Community Development (DCD) has launched the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy – which has been approved by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council during the council’s meeting.

Th Family Wellbeing Strategy consists of a wide-ranging plan that aims to further strengthen families as the foundation of a connected, cohesive and productive society that contributes to the emirate’s success.

Among the planned initiatives are new centres to support marriage preparation, enabling couples and individuals to build fulfilling and healthy relationships, and to provide them with helpful techniques that support family cohesion. The centres will also provide guidance and services to parents, in addition to financial literacy training and financial planning guidance for every generation. The initiatives include plans for a new family preparation and counselling centre, work-life balance policies, a life skills programme, as well as community centres and policies to support seniors and their wellbeing.

The strategy will be implemented by local and federal entities from across the public, private and social sectors: including the Department of Community Development, the Family Care Authority, the Family Development Foundation, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the Crown Prince Court, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the Human Resources Authority, the Abu Dhabi Police, the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, the Abu Dhabi Center for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewa’a, the Abu Dhabi School of Government, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Education, and the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Community Development.

Commenting on the launch of the strategy, His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said: “The Abu Dhabi Wellbeing Strategy is the culmination of a robust and highly collaborative process with leading partners to develop projects and innovative programmes that empower all family members. The strategy aims to build strong foundations for families and support the advancement of socioeconomic development by leveraging opportunities available to them in all fields.

an investment in the wellbeing of youth is an investment in future generations, and building a strong foundation and investing in youth advances socioeconomic development that benefits all; likewise, the family unit as a whole serves as the binder of society; while seniors are an asset as their skills, knowledge and experience are resources that can be leveraged by current and future generations.”

The Department of Community Development held meetings with more than 30 entities to understand current strategies and plans, as well as enablers related to quality of life and social challenges.

DCD also organised 23 focus groups, including sessions to analyse social challenges with different groups of society as well as the social sector's workforce, in addition to holding 16 interviews with leaders across Abu Dhabi Government to discuss national priorities and ways to further enhance quality of life in the emirate.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 6 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).