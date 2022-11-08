Dubai, UAE: With just days to go ahead of the world’s biggest sporting spectacle, the FIFA Football World Cup, DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF), has made available a wide range of business jets for charter to provide a time-saving and comfortable experience for fans heading to Doha.

Besides the common aircraft in the midsize to large category, DCAF has also added the first Pilatus PC-12 available for charter in the Middle East’s to its fleet which also includes two Challenger 604’s.

The single-engine turboprop PC-12 aircraft is operated by two pilots and can seat up to six guests. The aircraft is perfectly suited for short-haul connectivity between 1-2 hours and can comfortably connect cities in the GCC from Dubai such as Doha, Riyadh, Manama, Muscat, Kuwait City and more.

The Challenger 604’s on the DCAF charter fleet have room for 9 or 12 passengers and provides a range of 7,551km (4,077nm) and a long-range cruise speed of 787km/h.

Paul James, Director of Sales at DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, said: “The PC-12 has proven itself as a versatile and cost-effective business aircraft and we are extremely pleased to add it to our charter fleet ahead of what is going to be a very busy period. In addition to our existing Challenger 604s, we can accommodate fans of varying group sizes looking to travel with the utmost convenience.

“Our facility also offers the shortest distance from drop-off to the aircraft with customs and immigration to security checks performed within the comforts of the FBO, fans will be able to board their flight within minutes,” he added.

DCAF has seen its charter enquiries increase 22% month-on-month (September to October 2022) and this trend has continued in the first week of November. Besides Dubai, most enquiries are coming from the UK, Europe and USA.

DCAF’s charter flights can accommodate varying group sizes from individuals, families, groups of friends or corporates looking to entertain their VVIP clients and partners and arrive in Doha for the matches in style. Adding to the memorable experience is the 1,300 sqm of exclusive lounge area offering fans the highest levels of comfort and privacy, spacious conference room, shower areas and more.

Fans or corporates looking to book their charter flights can contact DCAF at charter@dc-aviation.ae or call 04 870 1800.

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation GmbH, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalizes on Al-Futtaim's strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with two dedicated hangars measuring 5,700sqm and 7,500sqm bringing its total land-side plot area to 24,000sqm and apron area to 13,000sqm.

VVIP customers can also enjoy the 1,300sqm exclusive VVIP lounge area designed to international standards offering customers the highest levels of comfort and privacy, shower areas and a conference room.

DCAF’s core areas of business include Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO and Ground handling services as well as Business jet charter.

Through their line maintenance capabilities catering to various business jets; owners and operators receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement and storage, to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

The Aircraft Management division is helping business jet owners to optimize their aircraft assets, by operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness. Clients also benefit from significant cost-saving potential on insurance, fuel purchasing and other relevant flight support services.

Located in a prime position just off the airport’s runway, the DCAF hangers and 7,700sqm dedicated ramp parking enables us to support, maintain and operate private and business jets of all sizes. Along with the VVIP lounge, 24-hour on-site security, screening facilities, customs and immigration services customers are assured of a speedy and enjoyable travel experience.

DCAF’s business jet charter clients will benefit from the operator’s fleet size and variety and a 24/7 operation designed to provide immediate response to requests.

For more information on DCAF’s services and offerings, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae or call +971 4 870 1800.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

