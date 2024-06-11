Dubai, UAE: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal (DCAF), a leading business aviation services provider, has signed a strategic agreement with OEL Aviation Services FZE (OEL) to manage the Hawker 4000 aircraft belonging to Transworld Group. OEL, part of the global shipping and logistics conglomerate Transworld Group, operates the aircraft under the brand AIRAVAT.

AIRAVAT’s Hawker 4000 aircraft will be stationed at DCAF’s facility located at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South.

Through this collaboration, AIRAVAT will benefit from DCAF’s extensive expertise in aircraft management, operational capabilities and infrastructure at its Dubai South base. Combining these strengths with OEL’s existing experience in aviation services, the partnership aims to deliver superior management and operational efficiency for AIRAVAT’s Hawker 4000.

Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with OEL Aviation Services to manage the Hawker 4000. By leveraging our expertise in aircraft management and DCAF’s world-class facilities at Dubai South, we aim to provide AIRAVAT’s customers with the highest standards of safety, reliability and customer satisfaction. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship.”

By leveraging DCAF’s management services and global network, AIRAVAT customers will have access to expanded travel opportunities in the Middle East and international destinations.

“This strategic agreement not only reinforces our commitment to expanding our presence in the Gulf region but also highlights our dedication to building strong partnerships that drive growth and innovation in the aviation industry,” said Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman, Transworld Group. “The partnership with DCAF aligns with AIRAVAT’s rapid global expansion plans will pave the way to explore mutually beneficial business opportunities that capitalize on the strengths of both parties.”

DCAF is a joint venture between Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group and Stuttgart-based DC Aviation Group. For more information on DCAF’s maintenance and other services, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae/ or call +971 4 870 1800.

OEL Aviation Services FZE, Dubai is a part of Transworld Group focusing on Aviation business which includes charters and managing own assets. Please visit www.oelaviation.com / www.airavat.com or call +971 4 803 5504.

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation GmbH, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalizes on Al-Futtaim’s strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with two dedicated hangars measuring 5,700 sqm and 7,500 sqm bringing its total land-side plot area to 24,000 sqm and apron area to 13,000 sqm.

VVIP customers can also enjoy the 1,300 sqm exclusive VVIP lounge area designed to international standards offering customers the highest levels of comfort and privacy, shower areas and a conference room.

DCAF’s core areas of business include Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO and Ground handling services as well as Business jet charter.

Through their line maintenance capabilities catering to various business jets; owners and operators receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement and storage to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

The Aircraft Management division is helping business jet owners to optimize their aircraft assets, by operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness. Clients also benefit from significant cost-saving potential on insurance, fuel purchasing and other relevant flight support services.

Located in a prime position just off the airport’s runway, the DCAF hangers and 7,700 sqm dedicated ramp parking enables us to support, maintain and operate private and business jets of all sizes. Along with the VVIP lounge, 24-hour on-site security, screening facilities, customs and immigration services, customers are assured of a speedy and enjoyable travel experience.

DCAF’s business jet charter clients will benefit from the operator’s fleet size and variety and a 24/7 operation designed to provide immediate response to requests.

For more information on DCAF’s services and offerings, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae or call +971 4 870 1800.

About Transworld Group

Transworld Group is a global shipping and logistics conglomerate, founded in 1977 and headquartered in Dubai. We offer a complete range of end-to-end solutions from owning and operating our own fleet of Bulk, Container and Tanker vessels to ship management, aircraft owning, warehousing, multi-modal logistics solutions and 3PL logistics.

OEL Aviation Services FZCO is a leading air cargo charter service provider, established by Transworld Group. Our passion for aviation, combined with 47 years of experience in the cargo air charter market, allows us to provide goal-specific solutions to our clients and ensure that our corporate relationships prosper in any economic climate. Our services include Private Luxury Jets, Time-Critical Solutions, Dangerous Goods, Heavy & ODC Cargo, Humanitarian Relief, and Remote Destinations.

Airavat, a subsidiary of Transworld Group, offers bespoke luxury private jet experiences to discerning travelers. Operating out of India and Dubai, Airavat’s fleet of super-midsize Hawker 4000 jets connects key destinations across the globe. Airavat prioritizes safety, excellence, and environmental responsibility, offering carbon-neutral operations and a commitment to sustainability.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world’s most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

