Dubai, UAE: Dubai Business Associates (DBA), a prestigious graduate management programme, has ushered in its ninth cohort, consisting of 28 Associates representing 20 diverse countries. This marks the commencement of their transformative nine-month journey into the realm of corporate consultancy.

Operated under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the programme is welcoming graduates from around the world, including Austria, Colombia, Kazakhstan, and Zimbabwe.

The fully funded programme provides exceptional and ambitious graduates with an unparalleled experiential and project-based learning opportunity. They not only study and engage in business in Dubai, a dynamic and multicultural hub for global trade and commerce, but also cultivate themselves as future global leaders.

The selection process stands as one of the most competitive in its category, with over 12,500 applications received, resulting in an acceptance rate of a mere 0.22%.

His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of The Ruler's Court, Government of Dubai, expressed his support and aspirations for this year’s selected Associates:

"Now in its ninth year, I continue to be impressed by how the Dubai Business Associates Programme has thrived and become the premier programme of its kind globally. The thousands of applications received this year bear testimony to Dubai's status as a primary hub for attracting talent from around the world. Securing a coveted spot as an Associate is a remarkable achievement for all our successful applicants. In the coming year, they will gain practical experience at leading Dubai companies and organizations, complemented by top-tier theoretical training. I look forward to witnessing how this year's cohort will flourish and develop their world-class business skills here in Dubai and what they will produce with their new found skills and experience."

The programme, delivered in collaboration with PwC’s Academy Middle East, Bon Education, and CAPDEV, draws upon a wide array of skills to provide training in strategy, business, and leadership, enabling Associates to thrive in the global business and strategy landscape.

Ben McGregor, Investment Director at ICD Brookfield Management Limited, commented:

"ICD Brookfield has had the privilege of hosting the DBA Opening Ceremony for several years now, recognizing it as a world-class programme for all its talented Associates. We are eagerly anticipating hosting Associates with us. DBA has an extraordinary ability to attract the very best candidates from every corner of the globe, offering them an incredible opportunity to launch their professional careers in Dubai. I am pleased to see its reputation continue to grow as a highly sought-after programme with the most stringent entry standards."

Throughout the programme, Associates engage with modules on MENA-specific business skills and advanced consulting. They are guided by a series of masterclasses conducted by industry leaders and benefit from personalized career and life coaching.

After initially learning the fundamentals of consulting, Associates embark on a twelve-week placement with highly esteemed partner organizations. Previous placements have included Digital Dubai Authority, Emirates Group, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Emirates Literature Foundation.

Associates are provided the opportunity to showcase their skills during a final presentation where they deliver a consulting project addressing a real-life business challenge to the senior leadership teams at their respective placements.

DBA Alumni have successfully ventured into leading organizations such as JP Morgan, Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism, DP World, Emirates Group, and McKinsey, equipped with advanced consulting skills and profound insights into professional life.

This year's cohort officially commenced their journey during an opening ceremony held at ICD Brookfield Place. The event was attended by senior executives of key partners from across Dubai and the UAE, including Emirates group, DIFC, DP World and IHC.

For the first time, the newly launched DBA Alumni Association, recently inaugurated to facilitate networking opportunities for the 240 previous Associates, made its debut.

This year’s Associates include 16 females and 12 males, representing 20 nationalities: Austria, Belize, Brazil, China, Colombia, France, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Zimbabwe.