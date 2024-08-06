Saudi Arabia, Riyadh — Dave's Hot Chicken, the LA famous street food sensation known for its Nashville-style hot chicken, has expanded its presence in Riyadh with the launch of its second location on Othman Bin Affan Street. This marks a significant milestone as the new branch, which celebrated its grand opening yesterday is the first drive-thru branch for Dave's Hot Chicken in the region. The opening follows the major success of the initial location in Tahliah St. (Al Olaya), which quickly became a popular destination for food enthusiasts, garnering rave reviews and a loyal customer base.

Dave’s Hot Chicken’s new branch aims to bring its signature flavours and unique dining experience to a wider segment of the local community. The fast-casual dining restaurant will offer a variety of menu items, including bites, loaded shakes, and Dave’s slushers. Fans can also experience the seven distinct spice levels that have made Dave’s Hot Chicken a favorite among spice enthusiasts.

Walid Hajj, CEO of Lavoya Group, said: “The opening of Dave’s Hot Chicken’s new branch, which is the first drive-thru branch in the region, is a major step in our strategic plan to expand our footprint in the Kingdom. We look forward to bringing our renowned chicken to even more fans and enhancing the vibrant culinary landscape of the GCC.

The launch is a prominent step in enhancing the Saudi restaurant experience. It also aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes economic diversification and improved quality of life. By introducing a drive-thru service, Dave's Hot Chicken enhances convenience for consumers, catering to the growing demand for fast-casual dining that offers quality food on the go.

The new branch features a vibrant design, featuring eye-catching graffiti that creates a unique and lively atmosphere. The spacious store includes both indoor and outdoor seating options, with tables that accommodate groups of all sizes. Additionally, the inviting interior is designed to enhance the dining experience, making it a perfect spot for casual meals and gatherings.

Building on this success, Dave's Hot Chicken is set to open its second drive-thru branch on Anas Bin Malik Street in Riyadh later this year.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, Arman Oganesyan and best friend Chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, launched Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot pop-up in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada and will open an additional 60 locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.” Additional brand investors include Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.

About Lavoya Group

Established with the purpose of significantly transforming dining experiences, Lavoya introduces new and experiential casual dining concepts to reshape the F&B industry in the region. The company’s name and mission, based on their ‘Food for Thought’ slogan, signifies momentum, optimism and positive experiences. Lavoya was co-founded by Walid Hajj and Fahad Alhokair in 2021. A visionary and award-winning entrepreneur, Walid Hajj has defined his unique imprint in the F&B space creating innovative concepts that have disrupted the industry, establishing his credentials as a pioneer in F&B concepts that integrate advanced technology with exceptional service. Fahad Alhokair is a dynamic and successful Saudi entrepreneur with experience in franchise development, start-ups, operations and investment. He is also the founder of VEDA Holding, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Riyadh that supports more than 15 startups and mature companies in fashion, retail, real-estate and F&B and contributes to their development and innovation by providing value and growth capital.

