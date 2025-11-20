Dubaï, UAE: Dassault Aviation is expanding its network of strategic technology partners through a new collaboration with the Technology Innovation Institute (TII). At Dubaï Airshow 2025, Dassault Aviation, TII, and ASPIRE both part of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to drive innovation in next-generation aeronautical products and solutions.

This collaboration will focus on developing high-value technologies that advance the future of aerospace and defense. Key areas of innovation include stealth materials, autonomous sub-systems and AI-based functions for aircraft, radio frequency (RF) measurement systems, communication and secure systems to safeguard data and operations from cyber threats.

This Strategic Cooperation Agreement will provide opportunities for the development of new key technologies to address the requirements of world-class military aviation. It will support the UAE's broader defense and multi-domain objectives by delivering homegrown innovations and solutions to local end-users, strengthening the national industrial ecosystem, and expanding opportunities in global export markets.

By reinforcing the UAE’s defense, technological, and industrial base and creating new opportunities for young Emirati talent, these projects will contribute to the nation's self-reliance in strategic sectors. They will support the development of a sovereign value chain for key technologies, aligning with the vision of the UAE leadership.

“This cooperation between Dassault Aviation, a trusted partner of the United Arab Emirates for more than five decades, and TII together with ASPIRE, testifies to a strong determination to deepen the synergies between major key technology providers in the highly strategic field of Research and Technology toward developing capabilities for future innovative products. Dassault Aviation is fully committed to the success of this collaboration, which will offer high added-value sovereign technological products and solutions while fostering a 'best in class' pool of local talent for the benefit of the entire aero defense ecosystem in the UAE,” said Eric TRAPPIER, Chairman & CEO of DASSAULT AVIATION.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII said: "Advanced technologies have the power to transform both defense and civil sectors, driving progress and innovation across industries. This agreement underscores TII’s ability to turn cutting-edge research into real-world solutions, cementing the UAE’s position as a global R&D leader. Together with Dassault Aviation, we will drive the evolution of aerospace and defense to push the boundaries of aerospace innovation., At the same time, it fosters the development of local talent, empowering the next generation to drive future technological breakthroughs.”

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, said: "This collaboration reflects ASPIRE’s mission to drive impactful R&D initiatives that address real-world challenges. By uniting cutting-edge research with industry expertise, we are accelerating the development of breakthrough technologies that will progress aerospace innovation and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in advanced technologies.”

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.2 billion. The company has 14,600 employees.

ABOUT ASPIRE:

ASPIRE drives the creation of future transformative technologies as the business development and technology program management pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). ATRC is responsible for defining Abu Dhabi’s research and development strategy, consolidating funds for efficient investment, and driving policy and regulation. ASPIRE works in consultation with cross-sector industry stakeholders, universities, and research institutes to frame problem statements. It also launches grand challenges and international competitions to solve some of the world’s most pressing issues. ASPIRE brings together exceptional people, ideas, resources, and technologies to solve complex challenges.

ABOUT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION INSTITUTE (TII):

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 10 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, biotechnology, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions, and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.tii.ae