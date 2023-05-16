RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Dara, the innovative serviced apartment brand by Nuzul Shada Hospitality, a subsidiary of Dur Hospitality, has announced a strategic partnership with Matbakhi, a pioneering hotel-based cloud kitchen company, to revolutionize the culinary and hospitality experience of their properties.

This collaboration will see Dara engage Matbakhi’s end-to-end F&B services to serve its guests across different services while expanding the innovative culinary experience to external customers through popular food delivery platforms.

Dara guests will have access to a diverse range of high-quality, Saudi chef-inspired dishes and concepts, ensuring an exceptional in-room dining experience while aligning with Dur Hospitality's commitment to investing in innovative hospitality solutions. The agreement also sets the stage for the potential expansion of the Matbakhi-Dara Hotel collaboration throughout Saudi Arabia.

Reem Garrash, Managing Member of Nuzul Shada Hospitality, commented on the partnership, "We are thrilled to partner with an innovative F&B operator like Matbakhi. This collaboration serves Dara’s promise to deliver a unique and exclusive stay tailored to the evolving needs of modern-day travelers. We believe that the integration of Matbakhi’s cloud kitchen capabilities into Dara properties will elevate our guest experience with high-value offerings that enhance the family-like contemporary stay experience."

Joe Frem, co-Founder and CEO of Matbakhi, added, "We are honored to partner with Dara and Dur Hospitality, one of the leading players in the Saudi hospitality sector. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Matbakhi as we continue to expand our footprint and bring our unique hotel-based cloud kitchen concept to more guests across the Kingdom."

Through an innovative approach, Dara blends the convenience of self-service technologies with world-class services so guests can enjoy a seamless end-to-end experience that caters to their individual preferences. The partnership between Dara and Matbakhi is poised to reshape the hospitality landscape in Saudi Arabia, setting a new benchmark for hotel dining experiences and embracing the latest trends in food technology and delivery.

About Dara

Dara is the serviced apartment brand of Dur Hospitality, offering a unique and personalized experience to guests through its carefully selected executive apartments. With a commitment to exceptional service and state-of-the-art amenities, Dara sets new standards of excellence in the serviced apartment industry. As a leading hospitality company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dur Hospitality's strong foundation supports Dara's mission to provide guests with exceptional experiences that cater to a range of travelers, from business professionals to families and young adventurers.

About Matbakhi

Matbakhi is an innovative hotel-based cloud kitchen company in Saudi Arabia, specializing in delivering exceptional dining experiences to hotel guests and online food delivery customers. By building locally-inspired concepts with Saudi Chefs, Matbakhi invigorates the culinary offerings of hotels while improving their profitability and guest experience.

About Nuzul Shada Hospitality

Shada Hospitality, a subsidiary of Dur Hospitality, is hospitality collective in Saudi Arabia that offers curated lodging experiences with uncompromising creative standards and quality. Provides midscale temporary and permanent lodging options that are designed to preserve the heritage of the area and foster synergy with local communities, while centering around the human need to belong and connect, providing guests with unmatched comfort during their stay.

About Dur Hospitality

Dur Hospitality is a leading listed company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specializing in hotel operations, property & facility management, and real estate development & asset management. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of 33 properties, ranging from hotels to residential communities, with over 5,500 keys, and an additional 13 properties in the pipeline.

Dur Hospitality's primary focus is on providing exceptional hospitality and accommodation options to a diverse set of guests including citizens, residents, and tourists in Saudi Arabia. The company's specialized Saudi brands, including Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, Dur Communities, Darraq, Shada Hospitality, and Dara, along with its partnerships with globally acclaimed brands such as Marriott International, IHG Hotels and Resorts, and Accor, enable Dur to offer a wide range of differentiated hospitality and accommodation options, making it a leading provider of world-class hospitality with an authentic Saudi spirit.