Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, unveils Trump International Oman at its spectacular AIDA project, introducing a paradigm shift in opulent living and hospitality. AIDA is one of the largest premium mixed-use real estate developments in the world, marking a significant milestone in Oman's real estate landscape.

The USD 500 million Trump International Oman in AIDA is the latest addition to Trump’s prestigious global portfolio. Scheduled to open in December 2028, this luxurious 140-key, 5-star hotel complex features a range of accommodations, including hanging suites, furnished villas, and serviced apartments. Guests will enjoy complimentary private beach access. The resort also boasts an exquisite 18-hole championship golf course, an exclusive members-only club, and the Cliff Hanging Night Club.

Developed with the Trump Organization and as a joint venture with Omran Group, the executive arm of the Sultanate of Oman for tourism development, AIDA is built on a more than 100-metre-high hilltop, surrounded by rocky canyons, endless beaches, and breathtaking panoramas.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “The unveiling of The Trump International Oman in Aida, is a significant leap forward in our endeavor to build an unmatched hospitality portfolio in some of the most aspirational neighborhoods in the world. A product of Dar Global and Trump Organization’s core values of creating distinction in every offering, we see this landmark establishment not only setting the bar high for international hospitality standards but also advancing Oman’s tourism vision, drawing in a broader global audience while also stimulating domestic tourism.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization, said: “In collaboration with Dar Global, we are thrilled to launch Trump International Oman, heralding a new era of sophistication, impeccable service, and exclusivity synonymous with the Trump standard of excellence. This venture underscores our shared commitment to curating iconic luxury experiences for discerning travelers and investors, while also elevating Oman's status as a premier global destination.”

Trump International Oman offers a collection of luxury rooms and suites, including the exclusive and picturesque hanging suites. These unique accommodations feature a private pool and a bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, all framed by floor-to-ceiling windows that provide sweeping views. For golf enthusiasts, the spectacular Championship golf course enhances the sporting experience with its perfect blend of rough and fair terrain, slopes, ratios, tracks, and intervals.

Designed to complement the golfing lifestyle, the resort features a training academy and a members-only club with exclusive amenities, perfect for networking and social events. The Cliff Hanging Night Club in AIDA, a groundbreaking first in the Middle East, provides an unparalleled setting for bespoke events and unforgettable celebrations. Additional amenities include various F&B outlets, banquet and meeting facilities, and an expansive spa.

Spanning 3.5 million square meters, AIDA is set to complete its first phase in 2027. Located just 10 minutes from Downtown Muscat, this significant urban development will bolster Oman’s global reputation as a prime destination for tourists, residents, and investors.

-Ends-

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers, in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international (non-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based) assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC (“DAARE”), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of c. US$8.5 billion.

In the near future, the Group intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels or resorts’ revenue streams stabilize. Target markets include Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens, Marrakesh, and London.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.

Please visit www.DarGlobal.co.uk

For media enquiries, please contact:

Burson

Mai Elsayed | Reem AlTajer

Mai.Elsayed@bcw-global.com | reem.tajer@bcw-global.com

Disclaimer: Trump International Oman is not owned, developed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their current or former principals or affiliates. Dar Al Arkan Property Development SPC, the owner and developer of the property, uses the “Trump” name and mark under license, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.