Aston Martin to design ultra-luxury interiors for the stunning property, marking its first real estate collaboration in the Middle East

Project to be delivered by leading international developer Dar Global, as part of new partnership with British carmarker

Dubai: Dar Global, the London-listed luxury international real estate developer today unveils ‘The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin’¸ an exquisite new beachfront residential development bringing Aston Martin’s renown for ultra-luxury interior design to the highly desirable Al Marjan islands in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

With a total Gross Development Value of 900 million UAE Dirhams (c.£200 million), the project is the first time Aston Martin’s internationally acclaimed design team has applied its skills to a real estate development in the Middle East region, with the new luxury lifestyle destination building on the successful recent opening of the Aston Martin Residences in Miami and other high-profile design collaborations in the United States and Japan.

Positioned in a pristine location near the highly anticipated Wynn Resort, The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin will bring the carmaker’s signature blend of sophisticated design and high-performance precision craftsmanship to the interiors of the property, promising an unrivalled lifestyle experience for distinguished residents.

Due to be completed by December 2028, the waterfront property will become a new landmark on the Arabian Sea for admirers of the iconic sports car marque, as well as those with an appreciation for its unique design philosophy and commitment to craft. Providing the benefits of a secluded private beach, the development will offer expansive, one, two and three bedroom apartments and three bedroom villas.

Infused with the spirit of British ingenuity, The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin seeks to create a seamless fusion of bespoke style, cutting-edge materials, meticulous artistry, and unparalleled functionality, with an ambition of becoming one of the world’s most desirable beachfront residences.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "The launch of this much-awaited residential property, The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin, on Al Marjan Island, furthers our brand vision to curate breathtaking living experience for our exclusive clientele.

“Combining this iconic British marque’s heritage, innovation and design mastery with Dar Global’s expertise in providing exceptional investment opportunities through luxury homes for global citizens demonstrates yet another illustrious chapter in our trajectory to success.”

Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification at Aston Martin, commented: “The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin celebrates our partnership with Dar Global, bringing together two ultra-luxury lifestyle organisations with a shared passion for combining traditional craftsmanship with innovation and cutting-edge design.

“Marking Aston Martin’s very first real estate collaboration in the Middle East, we are incredibly excited by the emerging luxury destination of Al Marjan Island. The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin provides an opportunity for our talented designers to help shape the interiors of an unparalleled development in the region, further elevating Aston Martin’s brand and applying it to a beachfront lifestyle environment.”

The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin offers residents an independent positioning and ultimate tranquillity on the majestic Al Marjan island, a refuge embraced by azure waters and serene landscapes, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The island offers a unique setting seamlessly blending seclusion with convenience, with Dubai located just an hour’s drive away.

Masterfully designed to harmonise with its surrounding, the new address offers residents a range of world-class amenities including access to a private beach, an infinity pool with magnificent ocean views, a scenic walk track and lush, green communal spaces. An indoor cinema, fitness centre, children’s play area, spa, yoga lawn and multipurpose hall provide additional comforts.

Revealed today in Dubai for the first time, commercial enquiries for The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin are now being welcomed by Dar Global.

About Aston Martin Lagonda:

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB12, DBS, DBX and its first hypercar, the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Aligned with its Racing. Green. sustainability strategy, Aston Martin is developing alternatives to the Internal Combustion Engine with a blended drivetrain approach between 2025 and 2030, including PHEV and BEV, with a clear plan to have a line-up of electric sports cars and SUVs.

Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates, and exports cars which are sold in more than 50 countries around the world. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range proudly manufactured in St Athan, Wales. The company is on track to deliver net-zero manufacturing facilities by 2030.

Lagonda was founded in 1899 and came together with Aston Martin in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown, and the company is now listed on the London Stock Exchange as Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc.

2020 saw Lawrence Stroll become the company’s Executive Chairman, alongside significant new investment. This coincided with Aston Martin’s return to the pinnacle of motorsport with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team and commenced a new era for the iconic British marque.

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers, in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international (non-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based) assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC (“DAARE”), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of c. US$8.5 billion.

In the near future, the Group intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels or resorts’ revenue streams stabilize. Target markets include Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens, Marrakesh and London.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.