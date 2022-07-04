Riyadh, KSA: Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, is forging ahead with its plans to develop, Sidra, its exclusive vacation and housing project in Bosnia. As Dar Al Arkan’s first European luxury residential project, Sidra promises homeowners the opportunity to own a second home in a haven of peace and tranquility in a country that is rapidly becoming the top destination for investment and vacations right in the heart of Europe.

As development plans move ahead, the company has recently awarded CESTOTEHNIK d.o.o TUZLA in Bosnia the contract for the execution of full infrastructure and roads works for the whole master plan. The works are expected to be completed in 18 months and will pave the way for the next stages of the real-estate project.

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman, Dar Al Arkan Properties, said: “Dar Al Arkan is very adamant about moving forward and remaining on track with our development plans for Sidra. We’re also very fortunate to have gained the trust of the Ministry of Public Works to deliver the project based on the highest of standards in collaboration with skilled local partners. As a Saudi Arabian company, Dar Al Arkan is eager to create deeper ties to the real-estate and construction sectors and support local and international investment opportunities as drivers of economic growth in Bosnia.”

Bosnia’s unique Western and Eastern influences give the country its competitive edge. It’s in a prime position to continue to grow economically, especially with the continued reforms that are increasingly facilitating foreign investment across many sectors. Dar Al Arkan’s exclusive project will further position Bosnia as an attractive property investment location by showcasing the high-standards and strict adherence to industry best practices to develop globally recognized and appreciated real-estate projects.

Sidra, which means meaning life among the forests, covers an area of 500,000sqm, making it the largest single real estate project in Bosnia. Surrounded by 20,000 native trees, the project will offer a gated community of high-specifications villas and residential plots designed for modern living, in an area classified as one of the healthiest and cleanest in the Balkans.

In addition to a variety of residential options, Sidra will feature first-class amenities, restaurants and cafes, shops and supermarkets, a community mosque, a clubhouse, and a five-star hotel. Sidra is also strategically located to a wide range of attractions including natural caves, rivers, and natural reserves and parks making it the perfect home away from home.

About Dar Al Arkan Properties:

Dar Al Arkan Properties is the real estate development arm of Dar Al Arkan real estate development, a 26-year-old public shareholding company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Arkan plays is today the largest developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dar Al Arkan Properties focuses on developing elegantly designed residences and thriving commercial centres in central locations in the Kingdom. With a track-record of delivering 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space, Dar Al Arkan Properties is fast-growing its portfolio across the Kingdom and expanding its international footprint to Dubai and Bosnia. www.daralarkan.com