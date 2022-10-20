The project is a partnership between Qetaifan Projects and Dar Al Arkan Global in Doha

Les Vagues are the first ever residences with interiors designed by ELIE SAAB in Qatar

All residences are first line and have seafront, marina, and Doha skyline views

Doha, Qatar: Dar Al Arkan Global, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has officially launched the sales of Les Vagues residences by ELIE SAAB in Qetaifan Island North, Qatar, in collaboration with Qetaifan Projects, a leading Qatari real estate development company fully owned by Katara Hospitality.

Les Vagues by ELIE SAAB, valued at 1 billion Qatari Riyal, sets new standards of luxury living in Doha with an architectural design that enhances the appeal of seafront living. This premium residential project in Qatar includes one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with terraces offering uninterrupted views of the sea, the marina, and the Doha skyline.

The sales launch was announced during an event held in Doha on 19 October in the presence of HE Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Managing Director and Chairman of Qetaifan Projects, Dar Al Arkan’s Chairman Yousef Al-Shelash, Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Al Arkan Global, and the globally celebrated fashion designer Elie Saab who designed the interiors of the residences.

On this occasion, HE Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Managing Director and Chairman, Qetaifan Projects, said: “The partnership with Dar Al Arkan Global exemplifies our concerted efforts to make Qetaifan Island North a preferred destination for a global audience, with its unique residential, entertainment, retail, and recreational offerings. With the sales launch of Les Vagues residences, as one of the most premium residential projects on the Island, we anticipate a strong positive response from the local community and international investors, further solidifying Qatar's position as a global investment.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO, Dar Al Arkan Global, said: “We’re marking our entry into Qatar with the most exceptional residential development in Doha. The sales launch of Les Vagues comes at an opportune time as the country emerges as one of the most sought-after investment destinations in the region with many positive and attractive trends shaping this bourgeoning market.”

During the event, Elie Saab said: “We are thrilled to be working with Dar Al Arkan Global on a new lifestyle address. Les Vagues is our first project in Qatar, and it has been meticulously designed to complement the luxury island life of Qetaifan Island North. We are confident that this new project will appeal to our discerning clientele from around the world seeking bespoke seafront living spaces with magnificent views.”

Covering 1.3 million square kilometres, Qetaifan Island North is specially designed to be Qatar’s future iconic entertainment and luxury destination. Inspired by the rich culture and nature of the region, the distinct island will feature a thrilling waterpark, a luxurious hotel, unrivalled accommodation, exceptional retail options, and world-class facilities that make it a vibrant and attractive community.

Top 10 reasons to invest in Qatar:

A stable currency and economy with one of the highest GDPs per capita in the world A prosperous business environment with 100% business ownership for expats and foreign investors The government is investing 200 billion USD in infrastructure One of the safest countries in the world According to the Numbeo Crime index A world-leading airport and national carrier that flies to more than 150 destinations A quality healthcare system that capitalises on research and development Ranked 4th internationally and 1st in the Arab region for the quality of education 0% tax on property income with the lowest freehold registration fees in the region Residency permit granted with a USD 200,000 investment in property Citizens from 95 countries can enter Qatar visa-free

About Dar Al Arkan Global:

Dar Al Arkan Global is the international real estate arm of Dar Al Arkan, a 28-year-old real estate development company operating across the entire industry’s value chain with innovation and technology at its core. Leveraging its extensive experience and understanding of the industry, Dar Al Arkan Global focuses on developing elegantly designed residences catering to the second and vacation homes market in central locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company is fast-growing its portfolio across the world with developments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman, Bosnia, the United Kingdom (UK), and Spain. Some prominent projects include Urban Oasis tower in collaboration with Missoni, Da Vinci tower with interiors by Pagani, Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab, and the W Residences Dubai – Downtown. Dar Al Arkan Global also has offices in the UAE, China, the UK, and Spain to manage its global project portfolio and serve its international clientele. www.daralarkan.com