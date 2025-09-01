Acasa Alma offers a variety of residential units ensuring the highest levels of privacy, tranquility, and luxury, meeting the aspirations of clients seeking a balanced and distinctive lifestyle.

Cairo, Egypt – In a strategic step that reaffirms its leading position and ambitious vision to redefine the concepts of luxury living in Egypt, Dar Al Alamia Developments has launched its latest project, Acasa Alma, in the heart of New Cairo’s Sixth Settlement, with total investments amounting to EGP 7 billion. The project embodies the company’s vision to develop fully integrated urban communities that combine luxury and exclusivity, offering a distinctive, natural, and high-end lifestyle tailored to the diverse aspirations of its clients.

Spanning over 16 acres, Acasa Alma is designed as an upscale boutique compound, offering low residential density to ensure the utmost privacy and tranquility for its residents. The project reflects Dar Al Alamia Developments’ commitment of delivering a unique living experience, featuring a diverse mix of residential units including townhouses, duplexes, and apartments. All units are designed in a contemporary architectural style, blending premium materials such as stone cladding and warm wooden finishes, creating a touch of sophistication and elegance. The project is scheduled for delivery within four years, reaffirming the company’s commitment to quality and timely delivery.

Acasa Alma is envisioned as a sanctuary for those seeking luxury and privacy. Beyond its residential offering, it is a fully integrated community, offering a modern outdoor club, dedicated cycling and jogging tracks, a clubhouse, swimming pool, and a multi-purpose services area. With over 85% of the project dedicated to green spaces, each home is surrounded by private gardens and open areas, seamlessly integrating nature into daily life. This rare harmony between luxury, wellness, and comfort sets a new standard for contemporary living.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Ahmed Saleh, CEO of Dar Al Alamia Developments, said: “We are proud to launch Acasa Alma as a strategic addition to our portfolio of distinguished projects. It embodies our vision of creating exceptional communities that redefine the concept of luxury living in Egypt, aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for urban expansion and balanced, inclusive development that enhances quality of life.” He added: “The project reflects Dar Al Alamia Developments’ expertise in delivering the highest standards of quality and unique design. It reaffirms our commitment to providing premium living environments that meet the aspirations of our clients and investors, while strengthening New Cairo’s position as a premier residential and investment destination.”

For his part, Eng. Omar Ayman Mesilhy, Vice Chairman of Gid Integrated Designs Group and engineering consultant for Acasa Alma, stated: “In designing this project, we were keen to combine the latest global architectural trends with the highest internationally recognized engineering standards. Every detail was carefully planned to reflect a deep understanding of clients’ needs and aspirations. The result is an exceptional development that redefines contemporary living, ensuring a fully integrated residential environment that combines aesthetics and functionality at the highest levels of quality.”

Eng. Mohamed Diab, CEO of Inversion for Consultancy, Project Management, and Development, stated: “Working on Acasa Alma has been a unique experience. Our vision is fully aligned with Dar Al Alamia’s in going beyond conventional construction and creating an architectural landmark. We have applied the latest designs and used the finest materials, with a strong focus on achieving a balance between aesthetics and functionality. This project reflects the ability of Egypt’s real estate sector to deliver products that match the highest global standards and enhance its investment appeal.”

Acasa Alma boasts a prime and strategic location in the heart of the Sixth Settlement, situated on the main commercial axis and close to both the Middle Ring Road and South 90 Street, and only minutes away from Ain Sokhna Road, ensuring easy accessibility from all surrounding areas.

To achieve the highest standards of quality, Dar Al Alamia Developments relies on a group of sister companies that serve as the core enablers of its projects. These include Al Alamia Furniture, which brings over 50 years of expertise in high-end furniture, décor, and furnishings; Dar Al Alamia for Construction, the pivotal arm behind the execution of major national and private projects with more than 15 years of experience; Formence, recognized for combining quality and elegance in interior finishing; and Dar Al Alamia’s in-house consultancy office, which ensures precision in design and excellence in engineering planning. In addition, the company collaborates with strategic partners such as Inversion for consultancy and project management, and Gid Integrated Designs Group, whose extensive expertise in engineering consultancy adds significant value to the project and guarantees its distinctiveness.

This prestigious project comes as an extension of the successful “Acasa” series, which includes Acasa New Cairo and Acasa Mia, further enriching the company’s portfolio to meet the growing demand for upscale residential communities that combine exceptional luxury with environmental sustainability. It is worth noting that the Acasa New Cairo project was delivered one year ahead of schedule, reaffirming the company’s commitment to quality, efficiency, and fulfilling its promises to clients and investors.

Through its projects, Dar Al Alamia Developments contributes to drive the growth of Egypt’s real estate sector by attracting substantial investments and creating promising opportunities. The company remains committed to delivering projects with added value, with a strong focus on innovative design, strategic locations, and superior quality, ensuring rewarding returns for investors and unparalleled living experiences for residents.