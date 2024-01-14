Bayz101 will be one of the world’s tallest 25 towers, exceeding the 100-level landmark in the world and reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as the City of Skyscrapers. Bayz101 will redefine luxury living by giving you a home literally in the sky.

Bayz101 will be the fourth 100-level tower to be developed in Dubai after Burj Khalifa, Marina 101, and the Princess Tower.

Danube Properties will add another 100-level tower to Dubai’s growing list of skyscrapers, which will reinforce its position as the City of Skyscrapers.

Dubai, UAE: Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE, today announced the development of its largest, highest, and most iconic project, Bayz101, a 101-level megatall tower—its tallest development project to date—that will reinforce Dubai’s position as the City of Skyscrapers, which currently hosts three towers with more than 100 levels, including Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, Marina 101, and Princess Tower.

Bayz101 will be Danube Properties’ 28th real estate project and the announcement of such a large and iconic project comes when the company completes a decade in business. It will be located in Business Bay, close to Burj Khalifa. The project, once completed in 2028, will deliver 1,346 homes.

Bayz101 is one of the tallest and most iconic projects to date, promising unparalleled luxury and investment potential. Boasting a colossal built-up area of 2.1 million square feet, Bayz101 stands as the developer's largest project in terms of both units and overall space, with a towering stature that sets new benchmarks for height and levels. Offering a diverse range of living spaces, including studio apartments, 1BHK, 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK, and retail options, Bayz101 caters to a variety of lifestyle needs. Priced competitively, starting at Dh1.2 million for studio units, the project's total development value reaches above Dh3 billion. Situated strategically and equipped with top-notch facilities, Bayz guarantees an appreciating investment, promising higher rental incomes for homebuyers in the years to come. With its groundbreaking 1 percent monthly payment plan, Bayz101 ensures accessibility, making the dream of owning a home a reality for aspiring homeowners. This project exemplifies Danube Properties' commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces and redefining the standards of contemporary urban living.

Dubai and Chicago jointly hold the record for hosting the highest number of towers with 100 floors, followed by Shanghai and Guangzhou.

“In 2023, Danube Properties had an incredible year! We launched seven fantastic projects, including Viewz, Fashionz, Elitz, Oceanz, Sportz, and Eleganz, in collaboration with renowned luxury brands like Aston Martin, FashionTV, and Tonino Lamborghini Casa. The response from everyone was amazing, and we're truly thankful for the trust and support of our customers, investors, and the partner-brokerage community—who constantly push us to do more. As we reflect on this fantastic year, we're eager to continue building exceptional homes that bring joy to people's lives.” Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.

“Dubai is bold and beautiful and the city has inspired us to take bold initiatives. It is an attractive destination, a hub of innovation and a land of opportunity for those who don’t shy away from hard work. Bayz101 is a dream and it is also our statement. It reflects our larger-than-life dream and it also reflects that we convert our dreams into reality. It is a historic moment for us as we announce the biggest and tallest tower in our portfolio.” Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, says.

“Bayz101 is a great tribute to Dubai and its visionary leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has not only taught us to dream big and realise them but also led by example with the development of some of the most iconic projects in the world, such as Burj Khalifa and the Palm Jumeirah, that makes us proud to be part of this country and its economy. We owe our success to the visionary rulers of Dubai, who have a broad futuristic vision of infrastructure and economic development, standing on a common goal of Human Welfare.”

With Bayz101, you will be able to capture the stunning skyline of Dubai on a swing. Bayz101 will also offer more than 40 amenities to enhance your lifestyle, in addition to the health amenities like a shealth club, swimming pool, and a jogging track. Bayz101 will offer other amenities like sports arena, working space, business centre, meeting place, tennis court, sky bar, and doctors on call.

Danube Properties’ homes come with a trend-setting 1 percent monthly payment plan following the initial deposits, making home acquisition more affordable and attractive. Danube Properties offers homeowners a 10-year Golden Visa, especially those who qualify as per the investment criteria, subject to government approval.

About Danube Properties

Danube Properties Dubai is a leading property developer in the UAE. With timely delivery and unparalleled quality, Danube Properties has become synonymous with owning a home in Dubai.

Danube Properties is a part of the Danube Group, which has been responsible for building the foundation of Dubai since 1993. Danube Properties made its foray into the real estate market in June 2014. Since then, it continued to expand its development portfolio by launching Glitz Residence 1, 2, 3, Starz, Glamz, Miraclz, Resortz, Bayz, Jewelz, Elz, Lawnz, Wavez, Olivz, Skyz, Pearlz, Gemz, Opalz, Petalz, Elitz 1, Viewz, Fashionz, Elitz 2, Elitz 3, and Oceanz, Eleganz, Sportz and Bayz101.

The company has a development portfolio of 16,234 units, with a combined value exceeding Dh 18 billion.

For additional information on Danube Properties, visit: www.danubeproperties.ae

About Danube Group

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home décor, hospitality solutions, and real estate development. Established in 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, a UAE-based entrepreneur, Danube Group achieved US$1.3 billion (Dh5 billion) in annual turnover in 2019.

Danube Group stands tall with several verticals that include Danube Building Materials, Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Sports World, Alucopanel Middle East, Danube Hospitality Solutions, Starz Media (FilmFare), American Aesthetic Center, Casa Milano,and others.

Danube Group employs more than 4,500 people across the GCC and India, representing 44 nationalities.

