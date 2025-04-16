Dubai, UAE, As part of its distinguished participation at IPS 2025, Danube Properties showcased its most prominent projects and integrated real estate services, reaffirming its commitment to providing innovative housing solutions that meet the aspirations of investors and residents in the UAE.

The Danube stand at the exhibition witnessed remarkable interaction from visitors, as the company presented a glimpse of its previous projects, such as "Opalz by Danube," which was delivered ahead of schedule, reflecting Danube's commitment to quality and meeting deadlines.

As part of its ongoing endeavor to provide smart and affordable housing solutions, Danube launched its new project, "SPARKLZ by Danube," located in the Al Furjan area of Dubai. The project features convertible apartments, allowing residents to enjoy the benefits of a two-bedroom apartment for the price of a one-bedroom apartment, in addition to adopting a 1% monthly payment plan, which aims to make property ownership more flexible and accessible.

The project enjoys a strategic location, providing excellent connectivity and a high-end lifestyle. It offers more than 30 luxury amenities, from gyms and swimming pools to integrated recreational facilities that enhance the quality of daily life for residents.

In an official statement, Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman, said:

"We are proud of our continued participation in IPS, which we consider a strategic platform to connect with our partners and investors from around the world. The SPARKLZ project reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering true value to our customers, whether through smart unit designs or through affordable payment plans that give everyone the opportunity to own a home in Dubai."

This participation is part of Danube Properties' strategy to strengthen its local and international presence and continue delivering projects that feature smart design, affordability, and an integrated quality of life.