Danube Properties join hands with 11 social media influencers to deliver a powerful message on why should people relocate to Dubai, settle down and buy their dream homes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Danube Properties, the UAE-based pioneer in affordable property development and one of the most dynamic private real estate developers in the UAE, launches a massive marketing campaign - My Dubai, My Home - to promote home buying and healthy living in Dubai, the best place to live, work, do business and enjoy life.

People from anywhere in the world can now purchase a home with minimum investment, get a long-term residency permit to live, settle down in Dubai and look for opportunities very easily. Property developers like Danube Properties offer a 1 percent monthly payment scheme to foreigners, local residents and UAE citizens that makes home acquisition easier than before.

My Dubai My Home is an extension of Danube’s vision on attracting the new millennial expatriates who are currently residing in Dubai and who are currently moving to the city from other countries in pursuit of a healthy lifestyle with a vision like no other due to new labour laws, amazing infrastructure, safest city to live in, good leadership, post expo boom, etc.

The government has initiated a number of reforms to encourage foreigners to move in, take advantage of the world-class infrastructure, sound regulatory regime that offers maximum security to foreign investment and a healthy lifestyle. This is the time to move in to Dubai for business, employment and living.

My Dubai, My Home campaign, involving 11 social media influencers, focusses on the easy home acquisition, healthy lifestyle and the abundance in opportunities - be it employment, start-up or business as well as entertainment, to attract and encourage more and more families to buy homes in Dubai.

“The whole purpose of earning a living is to enjoy life. Dubai is the best place in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and one of the best places in the world to live, work, do business and enjoy life. We at Danube Properties have converted thousands of tenants into home owners through our industry-leading and trend-setting 1 percent monthly payment scheme, so that more and more families can become home owners and landlords,” Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group said.

“My Dubai, My Home campaign is part of our corporate social responsibility to help our largest stakeholders - the UAE residents and future home buyers - buy and own their homes in the UAE, without having to spend a fortune and through a 1 percent monthly payment. As a developer, we undertake the risk of paying the contractor as per our construction schedule, while the customers keep on paying 1 percent per month."

“My Dubai, My Home is a campaign that is aimed at encouraging tenants to buy homes and foreigner to relocate and acquire home - to become part of Dubai’s success story - like some of us.”

My Dubai, My Home is developing the narratives through the 11 social media influencers on how these individuals have found success in Dubai and have made a mark in their respective fields.

Mr. Rizwan Sajan is a perfect example of how a small-town boy from Mumbai, a young professional armed with burning desire to make it big, had entered Dubai, took up a job as a building materials salesperson and worked his way up and how he started his company and made it big in the following years.

The social media sensations Mo Vlog, Jumana Khan, Nina Ubhi, Ahmed Mokbel, Saadiq, Chef Kelvin Cheung,Ahmed Haffar, Virdah Khan,Ritu, Rinki Pamnani and Vlada are the young millennial sensations of this city who have made a name for themselves, Danube Properties takes immense pride in associating with them.

As part of the My Dubai, My Home campaign, Danube Properties, is also running contests across their social media handles where the lucky participants will get air tickets to fly to and from to their home country.

Kavya D’souza, Head of the Creative Content and Strategy at Danube Properties, says, “As someone who’s new to Dubai and is constantly looking at creative ways of innovative storytelling, watching the success stories of individuals from different nationalities who’ve found their home in Dubai and are making waves in their respective fields was a compelling story that was waiting to be told."

“The campaign My Dubai, My Home was the result of an effortless amalgamation of the journeys these personalities have had in making Dubai their home along with Danube Properties’ longstanding lineage of helping people realize their biggest dream of investing and owning a home in Dubai."

“I am hoping that our ‘My Dubai, My Home’ campaign helps fuel ambition and grit amongst many other expats in Dubai who are looking to find their home in this city of opportunities because with Danube Properties it truly is not a distant dream!”

Danube Properties has launched 17 projects with a development portfolio worth Dh6.65 billion involving 8,272 units so far - all of whom are sold out.

