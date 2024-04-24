Diamondz – a luxurious project in JLT successfully marked a pioneering moment recently as it became the first venue in the Middle East to feature a gym equipped with superstar Salman Khan’s Being Strong Fitness Equipment

Fastest-growing developer Danube Properties brings another jewel in its crown – the 65-storeyed Diamondz – which comes with 40 plus amenities and its trend-setting 1 percent monthly payment plan

Dubai: Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), becomes the first to launch a gym with Salman Khan’s ‘Being Strong Fitness Equipment’ range. Situated within its iconic 65-storeyed skyscraper named Diamondz at Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai, UAE; the most awaited project will boast a total development value of Dh 2.4 billion along with a gym that is set to revolutionise the fitness experience for customers keen to enjoy a healthy lifestyle by following a quality fitness regime.

Salman Khan’s Being Strong Fitness Equipment is meticulously designed, and this one-of-its-kind Danube gym is a part of Diamondz – the latest project by Danube Properties. The launch of Being Strong Equipment at Diamondz was attended by Salman Khan as the Chief Guest alongside other key dignitaries from the UAE.

Commenting on the remarkable launch, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group shared, “With every project, we challenge ourselves to increase the facilities and amenities so that the home buyers get a better value for every square foot, or every penny spent – be it the introduction of a doctor/ nanny on call or extra space for work from home to maintain perfect work-life balance. Keeping in mind the need of the hour for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and workout with a correct set of equipment, we are delighted to have associated with Salman Khan’s Being Strong Equipment for its first-ever gym in our most luxurious project-Diamondz.”

Bollywood star Salman Khan who enjoys a fan following of billions globally added, "I am personally very happy to launch the first gym in Dubai with Being Strong equipment at the Diamondz by Danube project. This explains the importance of quality workout and a healthy lifestyle. Our state-of-the-art range of equipment will bring out the importance of quality and modern fitness in the fast-moving life of Dubai.”

Workouts and a healthy lifestyle are becoming integral parts of everyone’s life. Hence, real estate developers must consider this aspect in addition to the other facilities they provide. Danube Properties is the first to realise this and is moving forward by associating with Being Strong. Danube Properties understands that being healthy is essential. This isn't just another gym that many developers provide as it offers top-of-the-class gym equipment and facilities for the residents.

Diamondz is Danube Properties’ 15th project launched in the last 24 months – reinforcing the developer’s reputation as the fastest-growing real estate leader in the region.

Danube Properties maintains a policy of launching one project at a time, selling out, put it under tendering and construction, before launching the next project. This helps the developer to focus on all aspects of the development cycle – launch, sell-out, collect down-payment, appoint a contractor, and deliver on time to happy customers.

“This policy has helped us to focus on the development of each project and ensure timely delivery of each project – so that the customers remain happy,” Rizwan Sajan said. “With our 1 percent payment plan, home buyers usually receive the keys after paying around 60 percent of the project and keep on paying the balance 40 percent in 40 monthly instalments – making home acquisition less painful – and increasing Return on Investment.

Owing to this policy, Danube Properties is known for the timely delivery of their projects. Currently, Opalz by Danube is at the handover stage, and Pearlz, Gemz, and Petalz, projects are running ahead of schedule by 8 months, 6 months, and 5 months respectively.

Apartments in Diamondz starting at Dh 1.1 million will be fully furnished and will come with more than 40+ facilities and amenities that offer a great lifestyle in addition to health and lifestyle amenities including a health club, swimming pools, jogging track, sports arena, working space, business centre, meeting place, tennis court, barbecue area, jogging track, doctors on call including a gym with Being Strong fitness equipment by Salman Khan exclusively for residents which otherwise is a paid for facility.

Earlier this year, Danube Properties launched Bayz101, the tallest tower under the portfolio. And are back with Diamondz within just three months. The launch of Diamondz comes a few weeks after the sell-out of Bayz101 within two months of its launch. This reflects the vibrancy of Dubai’s real estate market where demand continues to outpace supply, encouraging us to launch projects in quick succession. Danube Properties offers homeowners a 10-year Golden Visa – especially those who qualify as per the investment criteria – subject to government approval.

Moreover, this association with Being Strong marks a significant step. There's nothing short of perfection than partnering with Being Strong, a leading gym equipment provider. Hence, the launch of Salman Khan's Being Strong fitness range at Danube Properties' Diamondz project marks a significant milestone in the evolution of fitness amenities within luxury real estate developments.

-Ends-

About Danube Properties

Danube Properties Dubai is a leading property developer in the UAE. With timely delivery and unparalleled quality, Danube Properties has become synonymous with owning a home in Dubai.

Danube Properties is a part of the Danube Group, which has been responsible for building the foundation of Dubai since 1993. Danube Properties made its foray into the real estate market in June 2014. Since then, it continued to expand its development portfolio by launching Glitz Residence 1, 2, 3, Starz, Glamz, Miraclz, Resortz, Bayz, Jewelz, Elz, Lawnz, Wavez, Olivz, Skyz, Pearlz, Gemz, Opalz, Petalz, Elitz 1, Viewz, Fashionz, Elitz 2, Elitz 3, and Oceanz, Eleganz, Sportz, Bayz101 and Diamondz.

The company has a development portfolio of 17,453 units, with a combined value exceeding Dh 20 billion.

For additional information on Danube Properties, visit: www.danubeproperties.ae

About Danube Group

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home décor, hospitality solutions, and real estate development. Established in 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, a UAE-based entrepreneur, Danube Group reported an annual turnover exceeding US$2 billion in 2022.

Danube Group stands tall with several verticals that include Danube Building Materials, Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Sports World, Alucopanel Middle East, Danube Hospitality Solutions, Starz Media (Filmfare), American Aesthetic Center, Casa Milano, and others. Danube Group employs more than 4,500 people across the GCC and India, representing 44 nationalities.

Press Contact

Aditi Khare

Head of PR and Communications

Danube Group

Email: Aditi.khare@danubeproperties.ae