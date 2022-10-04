Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Danube Properties, the UAE-based affordable housing pioneer and one of the most dynamic and popular private real estate developers in the UAE, said, its latest project Opalz, a twin-tower residential project with sales value exceeding Dh525 million, has been sold out on the first day of launch due to strong demand for Danube Properties homes.

This reflects growing public trust and investor confidence in Danube Properties which has delivered 13 of the 17 projects it has launched so far. Opalz is the developer’s 18th project. It has recently awarded construction contracts for Skyz and Pearlz while Gemz is in the tendering process.

“The investors, end-users and brokers have been waiting to book apartments in the new project for some time as the word about Opalz has gone out in the market,” Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said at a crowded press conference at Danube Properties head office in Dubai.

“The end-users, investors and brokers have lined up to lay their hands on Opalz since the opening of sales earlier today. As a result, the project has been completely sold out. This sell-out at launch in the current market conditions reflect the customers’ trust in us and their growing confidence in our ability to deliver luxurious properties at affordable price on time, on quality and at 1 percent per month payment plan - which is very rare in this part of the world.”

Indian comedian and actor Kiku Sharda graced the Opalz launch - one of the most successful project launch events in the history of Dubai’s real estate sector. Kiku Sharda is one of many Bollywood celebrities who have invested in Danube Properties’ homes - due to their strong appeal, higher return on investment and faster appreciation of the assets after delivery.

Opalz with a built-up area of 800,000 square feet, will be developed on a 66,985 square feet (6,223.11 square metres) plot of land in Dubai Science Park opposite Dubai Hills Estate. It has two 19-storeyed towers connected through a podium at the bottom and a skybridge on top that hosts penthouses, common-use facilities and offers magnificient views of the neighbourhood on all sides of the building.

When completed in 2025, Opalz will deliver 575 homes including 261 Studio Apartments, 206 One-Bedroom Apartments, 69 Two-Bedroom Apartments, 18 Condominiums and four Penthouses.

Opalz is the 18th real estate project launched by Danube Properties so far within eight years of the launch of its first project in 2014. It has so far delivered 13 of the 17 projects launched earlier - making it one of the most successful developers when compared to launched vs delivered projects.

With the launch of Opalz, Danube Properties’ currently development portfolio exceeds 8,847 units, with a combined sales value exceeding Dh6.17 billion. It has so far delivered 4,556 units with a combined sales value of Dh3.63 billion - more than half of the entire portfolio value.

The project is located in Dubai Science Park, just 10 minutes from the Mall of the Emirates, 5 minutes from Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and 5 minutes from Miracle Garden. Once built, Opalz will be surrounded by ample community facilities such as schools, hospitals, retail outlets, convenient stores, parks as well as business and recreational facilities including shopping malls, office towers and hotels. It also has great connectivity to Dubai International Airport and the newly opened Al Maktoum International Airport.

Opalz presents two high-rise towers (Tower A and Tower B) comprising Studio, 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK Duplex. A super futuristic project, Opalz having 19 floors encompasses basement, ground floor and 2 podiums. The first floor called Health Club level/Swimming Pool level will be open air and have an anti-current pool. Supplemented with contemporary design and premium lifestyle, Opalz encompasses large homes and floor plans with convertible layouts - a 1BHK apartment can be converted into a 2 BHK apartment and a 2 BHK apartment into a 3 BHK apartment.

The project boasts energy-efficient automatic lights, water conservation system, environmentally friendly /eco-friendly and the most futuristic building with contemporary design and LED lighting façade. Apart from presenting ultimate luxury and convenience for life through a multitude of features and amenities, all apartments in Opalz are smart homes - owners will have access to home appliances through a smart home system.

The extravagant amenities at Opalz include waiting lounge /atrium/entrance lobby designed by interior designer with Wi-Fi, business centre at ground floor with personal secretary, male/female prayer room with ablution, floating cinema over water body, doctor on call, kids day care/nanny on board, electric car charging point, shallow pool, kids pool, toddlers splash pad, jacuzzi, water lounge (In-built gym equipment aquatic gym) and family sitting area/cabanas, BBQ area, among others.

For its residents to maintain a healthy lifestyle, Opalz offers gymnasium (M/F) open-air Yoga platform, jogging track with rubber flooring, games zone (pool table, snooker, table tennis), wellness centre which will have a beauty salon, spa, steam sauna, treatment room, steam and sauna apart from private sports training centre at the crown of the tower. Apart from all these a multi-purpose hall/party hall and sky lounge at the crown of the tower have been provided with juice bar at Top Crown together with skybridge at the crown of the tower.

“Opalz, our 18th project, takes lifestyle to a new level of class, comfort and convenience with a number of additional facilities that were not available in the market before – and at a very affordable price,” Mr. Rizwan Sajan said.

“The launch of Opalz comes at a time when demand for affordable home is very strong. This is our fourth project launch in a year - three of them being sold out fast after launch."

“As a developer, we have so far delivered 13 projects successfully to our happy customers on time and with quality exceeding the home-owners’ expectations. Construction of two projects is going on in full swing while we recently announced the appointment of two contractors for two projects - which reflects our strong and unwavering commitment to timely delivery of our projects.”

The Opalz luxury affordable homes come with a Floating Cinema over Water Body. In front of the Cinema Screen some chairs will be floating on the waterbody and some of the chairs will be on solid surface. So, the residents can enjoy the cinema in both the manners as they prefer.

Danube Properties offers home-owners 10-year Golden Visa - especially those who qualify as per the investment criteria - subject to government approval.

“Opalz offers the finest blend of aesthetic lifestyles within the city that presents customers with a place like no other. With 1 percent payment plan, we have made home acquisition very easy and pocket-friendly."

“Moreover, the recent government policies, such as the Golden Visa and the 100 per cent ownership rights to expats, have added to the already bullish sentiments in the city’s property market and among the entrepreneurs interested in setting up their businesses here,” he added.

As one of the most successful developers in the UAE with the highest launch-to-delivery ratio, Danube Group has recently delivered Bayz, Glamz, Starz, Resortz and Lawnz while it prepares to deliver two more projects this year. All these projects have been greatly appreciated by those who had bought units in them.

Danube Properties has recently launched two projects Gemz and Pearlz in Al Furjan a vibrant residential development located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Both these projects got sold out in minutes of their launch. The end-users and brokers had lined up before the stipulated time and thronged Danube Properties office as soon as it opened. This demonstrates buyers’ confidence in Danube Properties.

-Ends-