Dubai, UAE – Danube Home, a dominant force in home improvement and furnishing across the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, is set to revolutionise its customer engagement strategy through a strategic partnership with MoEngage. The company has officially onboarded MoEngage’s AI-powered Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP) to power its next phase of significant growth. This collaboration will enable Danube Home to deliver truly personalized shopping experiences, effortlessly connecting every customer’s online journey with their in-store interactions, and ensuring a seamless, unified brand experience as Danube Home expands its presence and market dominance.

Danube Home, renowned for its high-quality products, innovative designs, and exceptional customer service, holds a unique market position as a homeowner's comprehensive partner, with the product range spanning the entire lifecycle from building materials to final decor and furnishings. To truly excel in this prolonged engagement and ensure a robust approach to customer lifecycle management, Danube Home sought to enhance its omnichannel customer engagement strategy by partnering with an all-in-one, AI-powered platform.

MoEngage’s CDEP offers a unified view of customer data and advanced omnichannel engagement tools that will empower Danube Home to not only understand but also intelligently predict and proactively engage customers across their complete customer journey, from online browsing to in-store purchases. The ultimate objective is to cultivate a deeply loyal customer base by delivering seamless, truly personalized experiences across in-store and online interactions.

"Our recent rebranding is centered around the idea of 'simplicity' and making the customer's journey as seamless and enriching as possible," said Sayed Habib, Director, Danube Home. “Partnering with a platform that is as heavily invested in customer data and AI innovations is a crucial step in this direction. MoEngage’s ability to unify our online and offline data is empowering us to understand our customers better and provide them with the personalized experiences they deserve, whether they are shopping on our website, through our app, or in one of our stores."

MoEngage's AI-powered CDEP features and functionalities will enable Danube Home to:

Unify Customer Data: Through ID stitching and omnidata amalgamation, MoEngage will enable the brand to consolidate customer data from Danube Home’s website, app, and in-store POS systems, creating comprehensive customer profiles.

Through ID stitching and omnidata amalgamation, MoEngage will enable the brand to consolidate customer data from Danube Home’s website, app, and in-store POS systems, creating comprehensive customer profiles. Map Offline-Online Journeys: The Offline-Online Data Mapping feature will provide Danube Home with a holistic understanding of customer behavior across all touchpoints, essential for a brand with a strong physical presence.

The Offline-Online Data Mapping feature will provide Danube Home with a holistic understanding of customer behavior across all touchpoints, essential for a brand with a strong physical presence. Execute Targeted Lifecycle Campaigns: Danube Home will now be able to deploy personalized campaigns across various channels, including push notifications, email, and in-app messages, ensuring relevant and timely communication throughout the customer’s journey with the brand.

Danube Home will now be able to deploy personalized campaigns across various channels, including push notifications, email, and in-app messages, ensuring relevant and timely communication throughout the customer’s journey with the brand. Future-Proof Its Engagement Strategy: The partnership provides a scalable foundation for Danube Home’s strategic goal of future expansion into new markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Danube Home, a true leader in the Middle East's dynamic retail sector, to the MoEngage family," said Kunal Badiani, Vice President - Business & Growth for Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at MoEngage. "In today's highly competitive and evolving Middle Eastern market, providing a consistent and personalized omnichannel experience is no longer a luxury but a strategic imperative. It begins with unifying and extracting the right insights from your customer data. We are confident that our AI-powered platform will enable Danube Home to not only meet but exceed their customers' expectations, driving deeper engagement, significant business growth, and fostering long-term loyalty."

This transformative partnership underscores Danube Home’s unwavering commitment to customer-centricity and AI-innovation. It stands as a testament to the immense power of unifying online and offline data for personalization at scale and highlights the growing strategic importance of a comprehensive omnichannel approach for retailers aiming to foster deeper customer relationships and accelerate business growth in a rapidly evolving market.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is the Middle East's #1 Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP), most trusted by over 1,350 global consumer brands, including Galadari Brothers, DP World, Homzmart, Alsaif Gallery, Azadea, Botim, Gathern, Jazeera Airways, Mobily Pay, The ENTERTAINER, Othaim Markets, Seera Group, BFL, Apparel Group, Telda, Riva Fashion. MoEngage combines data from multiple sources to help brands gain a 360-degree view of their customers.

MoEngage Analytics arms marketers and product owners to build a unified customer profile with insights into customer behavior, their journey, product usage, preferences, and interests. Brands leverage MoEngage to orchestrate customer journeys and build 1:1 experiences across the website and mobile (with MoEngage Personalize), email, social, and instant messaging channels. MoEngage Inform, the transactional messaging infrastructure, helps brands unify their promotional and transactional communication to a single platform for better insights and lower costs. MoEngage’s AI Agents help marketers develop winning copies and creatives, build customer segments, craft relevant journeys, optimize campaigns and channels that boost engagement, and reduce campaign go-live times.

For over a decade, consumer brands in 60+ countries have been using MoEngage to power digital experiences for over a billion monthly customers. With offices in 15 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

MoEngage was the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice Vendor in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Email Marketing Report 2025, Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2024 report, and Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ 2023 report. MoEngage was also featured as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

About Danube Home

Danube Home is a leading home improvement and home furnishing retail brand with a strong, vibrant, ever-growing presence in the Middle East. It is known for its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of customer service, unmatched quality, strikingly beautiful designs, and innovative retail services.

Starting off as a single showroom in Ras Al Khaimah in 2008, Danube Home has grown into the region’s favourite destination for home interior solutions because the company has successfully captured and blended the quintessential spirit of craftsmanship and design into its bewildering range of products. Today, Danube Home is offering more than 25,000 products across 16 product-specific categories. The company has 20 showrooms and more than 5 million square feet of logistics and warehousing space.

Danube Home showrooms are strategically present as standalone locations and in major shopping malls across the Gulf Region. The company has expanded its presence beyond the sandy dunes of the Gulf by establishing its first showroom right in the heart of India. In the UAE, Danube Home has showrooms in Al Barsha, Deira, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Fujairah, Dibba, Jimi Mall & Reem Mall Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi. Danube Home has 9 showrooms in 8 showrooms Oman, and 2 showrooms in Bahrain and 1 in Qatar.

The product portfolio of Danube Home includes luxury sanitary-ware, ceramic wall and floor tiles, parquet flooring, elegant curtains, wallpapers, window blinds, chandeliers, carpets, home decors, hardware tools, ceilings, doors, paints, decorative paints, wall panels, garden and outdoor furniture, garden accessories, gazebos, pergolas, customised kitchens, and many more building materials and home interior products.

Danube Home is ranked among the top retailers in the Gulf Region, which has been growing at an average of 25 percent growth rate since 2011. Danube Home is a recipient of many prestigious awards and remains a motivating workplace for the best talent in the region.

Over the past decade and a half, Danube Home has transformed into a customer-centric household name, accelerating its growth in the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain. It has further expanded into 14 other countries through franchise owned, franchise operated stores. With a team of over 2,000 employees, Danube Home strives towards continuous growth, envisioning the brand to reach out to global customers with its unique collection of products and holistic services.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

For more information please contact:

Pooja Poddar Jain

Lead- Communications @ MoEngage

Mobile: +91 9886748912