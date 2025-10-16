His Excellency Dato’ Shazryll Zahiran, the Malaysian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, visited the Bahrain Institute of Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT), where he was welcomed by the Institute’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, along with several senior officials and experts from the Institute.

During the visit, His Excellency was given an in-depth presentation by Mrs. Jamsheer on the National Plan for the Revival of Bahrain’s Pearl Sector and the significant role DANAT plays in reinforcing confidence in both the local and global pearl trade.

Mrs. Jamsheer also highlighted the Institute’s state-of-the-art testing services for pearls and gemstones, alongside its specialised training programmes and internationally accredited certifications across multiple fields of gemmology.

The visit also featured a comprehensive tour of DANAT’s world-class laboratory, widely recognised as one of the most advanced of its kind globally. His Excellency was introduced to the cutting-edge technologies and internationally recognised best practices employed by the Institute in the testing, documentation, and certification of pearls, gemstones, and diamonds. The internationally accredited certificates issued by DANAT embody the highest standards of accuracy and credibility, further cementing Bahrain’s global standing as the historic home of natural pearls and a distinguished international hub for gemstones and fine jewellery.

On this occasion, Mrs. Jamsheer expressed her appreciation for the Ambassador’s visit, emphasising that it underscores DANAT’s distinguished regional and international stature and reaffirms the confidence it has earned as a respected global reference in the field of gemmology and pearl certification.

Mrs. Jamsheer stated: “We take great pride in our enduring legacy of natural pearls, which we regard as an essential part of our national identity and cultural heritage. As a leading institute in this field, it is our responsibility to continue our efforts to safeguard this legacy and ensure its preservation for future generations. The visit of the Malaysian Ambassador today highlights the growing recognition of DANAT’s vital role in blending deep-rooted expertise with advanced scientific capabilities, further reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global hub in this sector.”

Mrs. Jamsheer also highlighted DANAT’s aspiration to further enhance cooperation between Bahrain and Malaysia in the fields of pearls and jewellery, which represent a vital area of economic and trade collaboration between the two countries, and underscored the significance of joint efforts in scientific research, knowledge exchange, and specialised training as key drivers to foster sustainable growth.

His Excellency the Ambassador praised the expertise and advanced technical capabilities demonstrated by DANAT, as well as Bahrain’s rich heritage in natural pearls, and affirmed that his visit represents an opportunity to explore broader avenues of collaboration between Bahrain and Malaysia in the jewellery and gemstone industries, building on the strong economic ties and shared vision between the two countries to foster innovation while preserving cultural heritage.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

