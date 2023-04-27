Amidst the concerted efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry, the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) actively participated in the Career Fair organized by the prestigious Royal University for Women (RUW) at its premises. This event served as a crucial platform to introduce and familiarize university students with diverse career and training opportunities provided by various participating entities, DANAT being one of them.

The Career Fair organized by the Royal University for Women (RUW) provided a unique opportunity for students to interact with officials from the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) and gain insights into the pearl industry. At the Institute's booth, the students were introduced to various career paths and informed about promising job opportunities in the field of pearls. Additionally, the officials provided detailed explanations of the job roles and vocational training programs available at DANAT, while encouraging the students to participate in the Institute's courses, workshops, programs, activities, and events. These opportunities are tailored to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in their respective professional fields.

As part of the Institute's commitment to promoting the pearl industry in Bahrain, the expert team at DANAT conducted engaging presentations that highlighted the industry's significance and the range of job opportunities it offers. The team's efforts aimed to motivate and inspire the students to consider pursuing careers in this dynamic field, ultimately contributing to the development of the pearl and gemstone industry in Bahrain. By providing young people interested in the field with educational and training opportunities, DANAT aims to enhance the level of efficiency and competitiveness in the industry as a whole.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, the CEO of DANAT, emphasized that the Institute's participation in the prestigious event underscores DANAT's unwavering commitment to introducing young and aspiring individuals to the dynamic and unique pearl industry, and inspiring them to pursue a career in this field. She further highlighted that investing in young national talents is a crucial component of the national plan to revitalize the pearl sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain and strengthen the Kingdom's position as a global leader in pearl extraction, trade, and examination.

Mrs. Jamsheer further expounded that DANAT's participation in the Career Fair aligns with its broader mission to spread and promote the culture of pearls, jewelry, and gemstones among all students, and to equip national cadres with the requisite capabilities and expertise in fields related to pearl extraction, examination, and trade. This, in turn, will enable the integration of more national talents into the national initiatives to enhance Bahrain's leadership in these fields, as well as augmenting the country's economic and social growth.

“The DANAT Institute strives to realize its vision of elevating the knowledge and skills of young individuals in the field, empowering them to contribute towards the national development process, and promoting the integration and prosperity of the pearl and gemstone industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This commitment is aligned with the Institute's overarching goal of fostering exceptional talent and advancing innovation and excellence in Bahrain's pearl and gemstone industry.” Mrs. Jamsheer concluded.

