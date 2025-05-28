The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) took part in two major editions of the Jewels of the World Expo held in Al Khobar and Riyadh, part of a broader series of four high-profile events taking place across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year.

The event served as a global platform, attracting premier international jewellery houses, luxury watchmakers, and renowned designers from around the world.

During its participation, DANAT deployed a dedicated diamond testing unit equipped with cutting-edge technology to deliver professional gemmological evaluation services to attendees. Visitors purchasing diamond jewellery at the event were offered comprehensive inspection and certification, which included detailed assessments of each piece’s specifications—such as weight, shape, clarity, and treatment status. The objective was to ensure transparency and reinforce buyers’ confidence in the authenticity and quality of their acquisitions.

Commenting on the occasion, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of DANAT, stated: “We are pleased to be part of the Jewels of the World event in Saudi Arabia, an exceptional opportunity to promote the significance of precise gemmological analysis and to share our expertise in diamond and jewellery verification. Our participation aligns closely with DANAT’s mission to raise industry standards and foster trust through scientific integrity and transparency.”

Mrs. Jamsheer further emphasized the institute’s active role in regional and international jewellery exhibitions and forums, and said, “At DANAT, we strive to make our presence felt at key industry events where we can offer consumers high-quality inspection services that empower them to make informed decisions. This also reaffirms Bahrain’s standing as a hub of excellence in gemmological assessment and highlights our regional leadership in this sector.”

Furthermore, the CEO of DANAT highlighted the positive reception of the institute’s services by exhibition attendees, noting the high turnout of visitors who actively engaged with DANAT’s booth to utilise its diamond authentication services and gain valuable insights from its team of expert gemmologists.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.