The Bahrain Institute of Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) took part in the two-day “Advances in Gem & Diamond Research and Technology (AGDRT) 2025” symposium, held on 22–23 September 2025 in Mumbai, India, bringing together leading global experts and researchers in the fields of gemmology.

During the event, Mr. Ali Al Atawi, Laboratory Director at DANAT, delivered a presentation on the traditional pearl bleaching methods practiced in Bahrain, supported by a case study on Pinctada radiata. The process of pearl bleaching is used to remove residual organic material from the host oyster, reduce imperfections and discolorations, and achieve a more uniform white appearance. Using fluorescence and spectroscopic techniques, the research team examined thirty-six pearls before and after undergoing traditional bleaching treatment. The results were then compared to identify the differences in physical and optical characteristics, providing valuable insights that assist in distinguishing naturally coloured pearls from those that have been bleached.

In a related session, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, chaired virtually the Pearls Technical Session, and presented an overview of the Institute’s work and Bahrain’s long-standing pearl heritage, highlighting DANAT’s ongoing efforts to serve and develop the pearl sector, whilst shedding light on the Kingdom’s historic and cultural legacy as a centre for natural pearls.

Mrs. Jamsheer noted that Bahrain has long been recognised as the home of natural pearls and a centre of craftsmanship and artistry associated with them, establishing pearls as a defining symbol of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage, emphasising that for centuries, pearls formed one of the Gulf region’s most vital pillars of trade before the discovery of oil, carrying with them the stories of civilisation and history across the region. Bahraini pearls, renowned for their exceptional quality and lustre, were treasured by Indian royalty and featured prominently in the creation of exquisite crowns and jewellery.

As part of the presentation, a map of the historical pearl diving sites across the Gulf was showcased, highlighting the economic and social significance of pearls during that era. Bahrain has consistently given special attention to this sector, laying the foundations for its revival and preserving its authenticity across generations. This ongoing commitment continues through the establishment and work of DANAT, which carries forward the Kingdom’s rich pearl heritage with renewed vision and purpose.

Mrs. Jamsheer further noted that DANAT places the highest importance on maintaining world-class quality standards across all areas of its work, whether in testing and inspection or in training national professionals in diving and collecting pearl. These efforts are central to strengthening the Institute’s position as a global leader in pearls and gemstones and to reinforcing Bahrain’s reputation as a regional hub for excellence in the pearl and jewellery industry.

Concluding her virtual session, Mrs. Jamsheer invited participants to visit DANAT’s state-of-the-art laboratory in Bahrain, where they could experience the Institute’s advanced expertise and its world-class facilities for pearl and gemstone testing and analysis.

