RIYADH: Danaher Corporation, a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, inaugurated its regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 4, 2023, in the presence of H.E. Ibrahim Al Mubarak, Assistant Minister, Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia. This event marks a key milestone in the company’s commitment and recognition of the Kingdom’s healthcare ambitions, as outlined in Vision 2030.

Through its operating companies, Danaher is uniquely positioned to support healthcare in the region by applying its advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate – to help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help customers reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. The opening of the regional headquarters further strengthens Danaher’s presence in the Kingdom supporting key institutions such as Ministry of Health, NGHA and Academic Research Institutions in advancing the Kingdom's healthcare and biotech transformation programs.

Jai Shankar Krishnan, Vice President of High Growth Markets for Danaher, said: "At Danaher, we are committed to working closely with our healthcare partners to make life better for people across the region and the world. We are impressed with the focus areas of Vision 2030 and see it aligning well with our own priorities of accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Saudi is one of the fastest growing markets for Danaher globally. The Kingdom's commitment to upgrading its healthcare system to tackle the challenges posed by chronic and non-communicable diseases is commendable. This transformation aligns perfectly with Danaher's mission to advance healthcare through innovation and technology.”

Danaher, through its operating companies has had a presence in the Kingdom for over 40 years. By establishing a physical foothold in the capital, Danaher further bolsters its capability to meet customer needs.

Bouchra Bensaoud, Danaher President in MEA & Turkey, said: “With over 150 associates and offices across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran, Danaher has a broad presence across the Kingdom. The establishment of the RHQ will help us tackle strategic business initiatives in the region, invest in developing leadership talent in Saudi, and strengthen our culture of deploying the Danaher Business System (DBS) to serve our customers.”

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher’s advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our 65,000+ associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com