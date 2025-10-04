Doha, Qatar – Dana Market, the latest addition to Centro, officially opened its doors this week, bringing a new and modern supermarket experience to the community. Designed to cater to the everyday needs of families and individuals, Dana Market promises fresh products, convenient shopping, and affordable prices, all under one roof and open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

With a wide selection of fresh produce, dairy, poultry, household essentials, and ready-to-go options, Dana Market aims to be the neighborhood’s first choice for daily shopping. Its modern layout, efficient service, and focus on freshness reflect Centro’s vision of becoming a vibrant lifestyle destination for residents and visitors alike.

“The opening of Dana Market is a major milestone in the evolution of Centro as a community hub. Our goal has always been to offer convenience, accessibility, and quality to the families living around Rawdat Al Hamama and beyond. Dana Market delivers exactly that — fresh, affordable, and reliable choices that make daily life easier,” said Abdulrahman Hamad Al Mana, Deputy CEO at Al Mana Holding.

“At Dana Market, our vision is simple — to make everyday shopping easier and more enjoyable. We focus on providing our customers with the freshest products, excellent service, and prices that suit every household. Opening at Centro allows us to be at the heart of a vibrant community, and we are committed to becoming the trusted neighborhood supermarket for all,” said MOOSA KURUNGOT, CHAIRMAN, Dana Market Management.

The launch of Dana Market marks another important step in Centro’s growth, following the recent introduction of entertainment and lifestyle offerings such as Novo Cinemas and Society, Sport Center. With more F&B outlets set to open in the coming months, Centro is quickly establishing itself as a leading destination that blends shopping, dining, and community living.

Dana Market is now open at Centro, welcoming all visitors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to discover a supermarket experience that combines freshness, value, and everyday convenience.

About Centro

Centro is a modern lifestyle destination located in Rawdat Al Hamama. Bringing together wellness & fitness, dining, entertainment, and community services in one location, Centro is designed to offer families and residents a vibrant and convenient experience. With its unique mix of international and local brands, Centro continues to grow as a must-visit destination in Qatar.

About Dana

Dana Group has been proudly serving the people of Qatar for more than three decades. With a portfolio of trusted retail brands—including Masskar Hypermarket and Family Shopping Complex—the Group has built a reputation for quality, value, and customer-focused service across the country. The newly upgraded Dana Market at Centro reflects the next step forward, offering a premium supermarket experience designed to meet the needs of today’s families with convenience, freshness, and affordability at its core.