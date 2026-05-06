Supports localisation, advanced manufacturing and growing industrial demand

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dana Gas PJSC (“Dana Gas”), the Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas company, and Levidian, a British advanced materials company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) to develop the Sharjah Graphene Park, a UAE-based advanced materials manufacturing and commercialisation initiative.

The signing took place at MIITE and was witnessed by senior representatives from the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Mubadala Investment Company, Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), Sharjah Asset Management, alongside UK government representation.

The agreement builds on the existing partnership between the two companies, first announced in January 2025, under which Dana Gas has been advancing the deployment of a pilot unit using Levidian’s LOOP technology across its operations. The new MoU expands that relationship toward industrial-scale graphene production, market development and the future localisation of LOOP systems in the UAE.

Levidian’s patented LOOP technology uses microwave plasma to crack methane and produce hydrogen and solid carbon in the form of high-quality graphene. This creates valuable materials from existing gas streams and opens up new commercial opportunities from gas that might otherwise be underutilised, while supporting emissions reduction efforts.

The Sharjah Graphene Park will be developed in phases, starting with the deployment of initial LOOP systems in Sharjah to establish local production capability. This phase is expected to deliver indicative graphene production capacity of around 15 tonnes per annum.

Subject to market demand and the success of the initial phase, the project would then scale into a multi-unit production cluster, with a clear pathway toward local assembly, integration and ultimately manufacturing of LOOP systems in the UAE.

Indicative investment for the project is expected to range from $2 to 5 million in the initial phase, scaling to $5 to 50 million for early expansion, with the potential to exceed $50 million+ as the project develops in line with market demand.

The initiative is designed to support a reliable regional supply of high-quality graphene and its integration into key sectors including construction, polymers, coatings and energy, where demand is accelerating.

Richard Hall, CEO of Dana Gas, said: “This agreement reflects our commitment to investing in technologies that create long-term value from natural gas. The Sharjah Graphene Park represents a scalable industrial opportunity, supporting both advanced materials production and the development of local manufacturing capability in the UAE. We see strong potential to build a platform that contributes to industrial growth, economic diversification and long-term value creation.”

Alex Holden, CEO of Levidian, said: “This MoU sets out a clear pathway to scale our technology in partnership with Dana Gas. Alongside graphene production, the opportunity to localise assembly and manufacturing of LOOP systems is a key step in building long-term industrial capability in the region. By combining local infrastructure with growing market demand, we can establish a reliable supply of high-quality graphene and support its adoption across multiple industries.”

Andrew Clark, Deputy General Counsel, UK Department for Business and Trade, said: “We are pleased to see Levidian’s continued progress in the UAE and the expansion of its partnership with Dana Gas. Through the Department for Business and Trade and the Science and Technology Network, we have supported Levidian’s journey as it scales its advanced materials capability in the UAE. This agreement reflects the strength of UK innovation and its ability to translate into industrial partnerships that support manufacturing, sustainability and economic growth in key global markets.”

H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said “Sharjah continues to position itself as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation-driven industries. We are committed to supporting strategic partnerships that enable the localisation of cutting-edge technologies and the growth of new industrial sectors. Initiatives like the Sharjah Graphene Park reflect the emirate’s long-term vision to attract high-value investment and accelerate industrial diversification.”

The companies will work together to develop a scalable production platform, build downstream demand and engage with industrial, government and research partners to support the development of a UAE-based graphene ecosystem.

The agreement supports the objectives of Make it in the Emirates, reinforcing the role of advanced materials and local manufacturing in driving industrial growth and economic diversification.

About Dana Gas

Dana Gas is the Middle East’s first and largest private sector natural gas company, established in December 2005 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The Company has exploration, production and midstream gas assets in Egypt, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the UAE, with 2P reserves exceeding one billion barrels of oil equivalent and average production of approximately 55,000 boepd. Dana Gas plays a key role in the development of the regional natural gas sector and continues to invest in opportunities that support long-term value creation and operational efficiency.

About Levidian

Levidian is a British advanced materials company focused on the production of high-quality graphene. Its patented LOOP technology uses microwave plasma to crack methane into graphene and hydrogen, enabling the creation of high-performance materials from existing gas streams. Levidian’s graphene is being evaluated and deployed across multiple sectors, including construction, polymers, coatings and energy, supporting the development of next-generation industrial products.