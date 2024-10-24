During his keynote presentation, Stuart Leatherby, Chief Commercial Officer at Daman, said: “Our goal is to help employers understand the value of health insurance in attracting and retaining talent.”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Health Insurance Company – Daman, part of PureHealth, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, participated in the HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) conference at Dubai World Trade Center. Daman’s involvement in the event, which brought together more than 4,500 HR professionals and over 124 expert speakers, consolidates its position as a leading health insurance partner for businesses in the UAE.

As a platinum sponsor of the event, Daman hosted an informational stand, offering HR professionals in-depth insights into their health insurance services and initiatives. The stand also provided an engaging platform for attendees to connect with the company and explore Daman’s comprehensive range of health insurance solutions, tailored to businesses across the UAE.

Stuart Leatherby, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Daman, delivered a keynote presentation at the HRSE main conference. Under the title of "Managing Health Insurance as an Employee Benefit," he highlighted the importance of health insurance in the workplace and its role in attracting and retaining top talent.

During his keynote address, he highlighted the heightened awareness of health insurance and its value to employees following the global pandemic, the changing costs of health insurance, and the drivers of these trends. He also addressed the need to balance the implementation of health insurance benefits to ensure that they are both cost-effective for the company and beneficial for employees. Additionally, he shared Daman’s industry-leading insights on how businesses should engage with their health insurance partners, in order to manage these costs without compromising employee benefits.

"This event underscores the strategic role that health insurance plays in shaping successful workplaces. Daman remains committed to advancing the value of health insurance as a key driver for attracting, retaining, and nurturing talent. Serving over 2.8 million members, we empower businesses across the UAE with the tools and insights they need to navigate the evolving landscape of health benefits management,” said Stuart Leatherby, Chief Commercial Officer at Daman.

“At Daman, we recognise that health insurance is now a vital component of employee satisfaction and organisational success. Through our industry-leading expertise, we help businesses to achieve the right balance between cost-effectiveness and comprehensive employee benefits. Our goal is to ensure companies can optimise their health insurance plans, manage costs, and enhance employee well-being without compromise,” he added.

At HRSE 2024, Daman showcased its unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable access to high-quality healthcare, solidifying its position as the UAE’s leading health insurance brand. By leveraging innovative solutions and industry expertise, Daman aims to empower businesses and individuals with comprehensive health insurance solutions.

About National Health Insurance Company – Daman

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman is the UAE’s leading health insurer providing comprehensive health insurance solutions to 2.8 million members in the UAE.

Daman is part of PureHealth, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 28+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman, a pioneer in health care insurance, drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and healthcare-related expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. Members benefit from added value through unique offerings such as the disease management programmes. Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the health insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications in a relatively short span of time.