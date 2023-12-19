Superstructure work is well underway on the soon-to-be-iconic tower

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – DAMAC, a leading luxury real estate developer based in Dubai, announced that construction of the world’s first Cavalli-branded tower is advancing as planned.

Excavation for the 71-storey tower began in January 2023, before progress was swiftly made on substructure works by April 2023. In August 2023, work began on the superstructure work of the tower located in Dubai Marina, where residents will enjoy unrivalled views of the sea and skyline from the comfort of the tower’s private pools, Malibu Bay-inspired beach and gardens.

DAMAC also provided a further update on construction, reporting that the superstructure work is well under way and internal as well as external finishing is expected to commence in June 2024. “The work we have already done on Cavalli Tower is impressive, and well in line with our forecasted progress to date,” remarked Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC. “The diligent and steadfast work that has contributed to this important milestone, from construction to design is testament to the commitment we have to introduce a new icon to Dubai’s skyline,” he continued.

The world-class Cavalli Tower is the only one of its kind in the world, with interiors by the legendary Italian fashion house. Situated in Dubai Marina beside the beach, Cavalli Tower promises its residents an exceptional lifestyle bar none.



The construction update on Cavalli Tower comes soon after DAMAC announces the launch of an equally ultra-exclusive cluster within DAMAC Hills, Utopia. These one-of-a-kind urban resort villas join the organisation’s growing list of luxurious residential and lifestyle endeavours, such as Safa One and Safa Two with Swiss jeweller, de GRISOGONO, DAMAC Tower Nine Elms London with interiors by Versace Home, DAMAC Casa, DAMAC Coral Reef, Volta and more.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wf5oUPNzr30

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 46,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Vincent Faudemer, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

Follow DAMAC Properties on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube (@DAMACofficial).

For more information, please contact: Corporate Communications, DAMAC Properties:

Email: corporatecommunications@damacgroup.com