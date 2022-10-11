Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Properties announced it has awarded the contract to build electrical substation at its luxurious, master-planned community, DAMAC Lagoons, to Danway EME.

Under the supervision of Energoprojekt Entel Co, a consultant approved by DEWA, the substations will be built according to the highest quality standards and in compliance with the utility authority’s strictest regulations and specifications. They are expected to accelerate the development of DAMAC Lagoons and provide power supply to the first stage of development including Central Hub.

“In continuation of DAMAC’s commitment to deliver this project on time, the first substation has been awarded to Danway EME given its long history of delivering quality power projects on time. As a developer, these are essential to fulfilling our commitments as far as our own deliverables are concerned and ensure that we provide the highest standards for utility services to our customers,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC Properties.

The scope of works includes the design, supply, construction, installation as well as testing and commissioning of substations. The first substation, to be completed in 22 months, is located at a close proximity to Hessa Street and once commissioned will have a conversion capacity of 150MVA. The other 132/11kV substation, meanwhile, will begin construction soon. In addition to reduced project completion duration, both substations have enhanced safety features and allow greater flexibility in construction.

Since launching in November 2021, DAMAC Lagoons has created a buzz in Dubai’s highly competitive real estate market.

Anchored on the DAMAC brand, renowned for luxury developments in Dubai and key international markets, DAMAC Lagoons’ appeal has resonated very well with those seeking a luxurious holiday escape within a master-planned community.

The project’s ‘Eight Wonders of the Mediterranean’ concept has appealed strongly to home seekers and investors, turning 45 million square feet of space into a vibrant paradise with white sandy beaches, a tropical island vibe and other enchanting experiences. It features aesthetically designed villas and townhouses built around stunning one million square feet of lagoons.

