Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties announced it has awarded a construction contract worth over AED500 million to Shapoorji Pallonji Co Ltd for the main works at the Santorini Cluster of its latest luxury community development project, DAMAC Lagoons in Dubailand, close to the charm of DAMAC Hills.

Construction is expected to begin in April 2022. The contract includes the build-up of 847 villas, which on completion will feature white-washed and blue exteriors, evoking quintessential motifs of the famed Mediterranean island paradise.

“With Shapoorji Pallonji, we have chosen a partner who share our values for quality, safety and on-time delivery. We are confident that with their help, DAMAC Lagoons will take shape as we have envisioned it, a masterpiece of community living that will elevate urban development in Dubai into new heights,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC Properties.

DAMAC Lagoons turns 45 million square feet into a Mediterranean-inspired community with white sandy beaches, a tropical island vibe and other enchanting experiences, while featuring aesthetically designed villas and townhouses built around a stunning one million square feet of lagoons.

At the Santorini cluster, which will be the “Central Hub” on this “Island Odyssey”, residents will be spoilt for choice with its very own “Fitness & Wellness Zone” equipped with a climbing wall. They can relax by the nature pond or enjoy a movie under the stars at the floating cinema on the water. Here, townhouses and villas are strung together by quaint pathways, bicycle tracks and ornamental foliage — all just a walk away from the black sand beach.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, The Maldives, Canada, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 39,400 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, Rotana, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

DAMAC places a great emphasis on philanthropy and corporate social responsibility. As such, the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation, a joint initiative between DAMAC Group and Hussain Sajwani, is supporting the One Million Arab Coders Initiative. The programme was launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and is focused on creating an empowered society through learning and skills development.

