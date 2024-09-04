Dubai, United Arab Emirates – DAMAC marked the first anniversary of DAMAC Mall, the Group’s first community mall located in its flagship master community DAMAC Hills. Since its inauguration, the mall has welcomed thousands of visitors per month, reflecting its importance as a preferred location for both essential shopping and leisure activities.

“As we celebrate the first anniversary of DAMAC Mall, we are immensely proud of the role it has played in enhancing the DAMAC Hills community,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC. “The mall was envisioned not just as a retail destination, but as a hub that brings residents together, offering convenience, quality, and a sense of belonging.”

The mall's success is supported by its lineup of key tenants that contribute significantly to its appeal.

“We are working on a strategic expansion that will enhance our offerings, setting new standards in the industry. Our focus remains on creating dynamic retail environments that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers and partners," added Essa Ibrahim, Vice President of Investments at DAMAC.

Spinneys at DAMAC Mall provides residents with convenient access to a wide range of grocery options and fresh produce. DAMAC Mall has developed a vibrant dining scene, with popular outlets such as Papa John’s, German Doner Kebab, and more, as well as other specialised services like Tory Flowers, American Wax Centre, Keep Walking, Al Ain Pharmacy, Al Jaber Opticals, Emani's, and Pet Bond Vet Clinic that have added to the mall’s comprehensive offering. Fitness First Gym (Ladies Only) offers state-of-the-art facilities dedicated exclusively to women's fitness, aligning with the community's focus on health and wellness. Additionally, MEDCARE Medical Centre ensures that high-quality healthcare services are readily available within the community.

The mall is also home to the headquarters of PRYPCO, Dubai’s premier prop-tech platform. Additionally, the DAMAC Happiness Centre located within the mall has played a crucial role in enhancing the overall customer experience.

The UAE retail market, valued at $30.17 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the next five years. DAMAC Properties is well-positioned to leverage this growth, with plans to further expand its retail and leasing operations.

Beyond DAMAC Mall, the Group's portfolio includes a number of community centres that provide tailored retail experiences, further enhancing its role as a key player in the UAE's retail sector.

