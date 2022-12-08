Every home to have its very own private infinity pool

Cavalli-branded interiors inspired by the Amazon Jungle

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties is pleased to announce the launch of Cavalli Couture, the property developer’s latest ultra-luxury branded living experience overlooking Safa Park along the Dubai Canal.

The exclusive project is a low-rise 14 storey building featuring 70 units comprising 3, 4 and 5-bedroom duplex sky villas and duplex penthouses. Each unit will have its very own private infinity pool and terrace garden overlooking the glistening waters of the Dubai Canal with stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Burj Khalifa on one side. Meanwhile, the Safa Park view on the other side of the unit offers residents direct views of Burj Al Arab.

The interiors, inspired by the Amazon Jungle, will be branded by Cavalli, in yet another DAMAC collaboration with the world-renowned Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli. The developer’s previous collaborations include Cavalli Tower, a 70-storey skyscraper in Dubai Marina overlooking Palm Jumeirah launched in 2021 and the GEMS Estates collection of ultra-luxury villas in DAMAC Hills launched earlier this year.

“There is a booming market for branded residences and DAMAC is at the forefront of this charge. As a respected property developer active in the formation of Dubai’s skyline since 2002, we have earned a reputation for delivering unique and quality luxury products, but also experiences. This is our way to boost our value proposition with our clientele and we have been hugely successful in this realm,” Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of DAMAC said.

The collection of penthouses will have direct private access to the roof, which will feature private sky gardens and a party terrace with infinity pools. Meanwhile, podium level amenities include a beautiful lagoon drop-off area, a gym and spa, a cigar lounge, club rooms, a floating juice bar and cabanas, lush tropical gardens, and last but not least, a stunning Cavalli-branded lobby.

"Working with well-established brands like Cavalli not only adds an extra premium factor, but also gives us, the developer, confidence because of their established track record when it comes to being meticulous when it comes to attention to detail and delivering quality products. Cavalli Couture will deliver all this and more,” McLoughlin added.

