Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Properties, one of the leading luxury real estate developers in the Middle East, has awarded contracts for the main works of two clusters, Nice N2 and Nice N3, and the backbone infrastructure works at the DAMAC Lagoons master community development in Dubai Land.

The contract for the main works of Nice N2 and Nice N3 clusters has been awarded to Delta Al Emarate Building Contracting (L.L.C).

The scope of work for Nice N2 covers close to 434 units comprising of townhouses and villas in the cluster, which will include features such as waterways and fitness arenas.

Nice N3 will cover close to 60 villas in the cluster, with similar amenities. Both projects aim to provide luxurious and comfortable living spaces for residents.

DAMAC Properties has also awarded the contract for the backbone infrastructure works at DAMAC Lagoons to M/s KAD Engineering & Construction LLC. The backbone infrastructure works comprise the construction, completion, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of the ‘Roads & Infrastructure Works’ of DAMAC Lagoons – Backbone Roads, which will service an area of 18.5 hectares approximately, with a road length of 9.2 kilometres approximately.

The backbone infrastructure works also include road pavement, parking, kerbs, traffic control signage, and road markings. In addition, utilities and services engineering, such as electrical works, telecommunication, street lighting network, potable water supply works, main irrigation works, fire-fighting works, sewerage, and combined storm and groundwater networks, will be installed by M/s KAD Engineering & Construction LLC.

“We are pleased to award these contracts to Delta Al Emarate Building Contracting (L.L.C) and M/s KAD Engineering & Construction LLC. They will help us to further develop our vision of providing the highest quality of living spaces for our residents. We are also delighted to see the construction progress at DAMAC Lagoons, a most exciting and exclusive project amongst all our communities,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of DAMAC Properties.

The DAMAC Lagoons master community development in Dubai Land offers a luxurious and sustainable lifestyle, with various amenities such as waterways, fitness arenas, and lush green landscapes. The development aims to provide residents with a tranquil and peaceful environment, while also offering easy access to Dubai’s bustling city life.

There will be several activity hubs and residential clusters in the community, all themed and named after Mediterranean cities including Nice, Portofino, Santorini, Costa Brava, Venice, and others.

The community is set to become one of the first LEED for Communities Gold Certified projects in the UAE. All villas and buildings meet Al Safat Silver in addition to certifying two main commercial buildings with LEED Gold Rating, the clubhouse and the sales centre.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 43,700 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

