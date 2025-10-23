Phase One comprises three residential clusters: Misk, Fayrouz, and Lamar

Dubai/ Baghdad — DAMAC International, a global leader in luxury real estate, has officially announced its entry into the Iraqi real estate market by launching Phase One of its new master community, DAMAC Hills Baghdad, featuring three clusters: Misk, Fayrouz, and Lamar.

DAMAC Hills Baghdad is part of a larger development that spans 6.2 million square meters. The community is situated in a prime location facing Abbas Ibn Firnas Square, just five minutes by car from Baghdad International Airport and nearby universities, 10 minutes from the Green Zone and Al-Mansour district, and 15 minutes from the city’s leading hotels.

As DAMAC International’s first project in Iraq, the development aligns with the National Investment Commission’s drive to attract greater foreign investment.

Majid Al Ghazali, Senior Vice President of Projects at DAMAC International and Managing Director of DICO International – Iraq said: “We are proud to launch the first phase of DAMAC Hills Baghdad, which marks a new starting point for DAMAC in Iraq. This project reflects our ambitious vision to deliver luxury real estate that elevates quality of life and supports the national development efforts, in line with Baghdad's Comprehensive City Development Plan 2030.”

He added: “As one of the largest real estate developments in the capital, Baghdad, this project offers a diverse selection of elegantly designed luxury villas in various sizes, offering four and five-bedroom layouts, with architectural styles that celebrate Iraq’s timeless and refined design heritage.”

The project also supports ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and accelerate urban growth in Baghdad. Strategically, it represents a key step in DAMAC International’s vision to expand its real estate portfolio across the Middle East by entering the Iraqi market through the gateway of the capital. The project underscores the Company’s commitment to offering contemporary homes that blend Iraqi authenticity with world-class standards, meeting the aspirations of both residents and investors.

The gated community features a comprehensive array of integrated amenities, including central parks, a health club, leisure spaces, contemporary restaurants and cafés, as well as advanced utilities such as a modern water supply system, an on-site power substation, and solar-powered heating. Residents will also benefit from regular maintenance services and 24/7 security and surveillance.

