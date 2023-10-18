DAMAC Hotels, a renowned luxury Hotels & Resorts brand, has announced a strategic partnership with HPE Aruba Networking. This collaboration aims to redefine guest satisfaction by introducing cutting-edge network technology across DAMAC's upscale Hotels.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), DAMAC Hotels and HPE Aruba Networking are embarking on an innovative project to elevate guest experiences through advanced network solutions. HPE Aruba Networking will deploy its state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6E and Switches to provide DAMAC Hotels' luxury portfolio guests with high-speed, dependable, and secure connectivity.

A central aspect of this partnership is the implementation of Wi-Fi 6E, the latest breakthrough in wireless technology. Wi-Fi 6E offers unmatched network performance, guaranteeing guests lightning-fast internet speeds, reduced latency, and seamless connectivity. This advancement empowers DAMAC Hotels to enhance the digital experiences of its visitors, setting new benchmarks for guest satisfaction.

In addition to Wi-Fi 6E, HPE Aruba Networking's Switches will play a pivotal role in optimizing network performance within DAMAC's Hotels. They are designed to deliver robust and efficient network switching, further enhancing the reliability and security of the network infrastructure.

"Guest satisfaction lies at the core of DAMAC Hotels' mission. We are thrilled to partner with HPE Aruba Networking to introduce cutting-edge network solutions to our luxury Hotels," stated Francis Arul, Group Chief Information Officer. "With Wi-Fi 6E and an industry leading switching solution, we are committed to providing a seamless and secure digital experience, ensuring that our residents and guests have the finest connectivity at their fingertips."

Zeeshan Hadi, the Country Manager of UAE & Africa at HPE Aruba Networking, said: "This joint project with DAMAC Hotels is a great example of how to efficiently enhance guest satisfaction through top-tier network solutions. By utilizing technology that has established new standards for connectivity and security, DAMAC Hotels is reinforcing the luxurious experience the brand is known for."

This collaboration marks a significant step in redefining luxury living in the real estate & Hospitality sector. Together, DAMAC Hotels and HPE Aruba Networking are elevating guest satisfaction by introducing state-of-the-art network solutions tailored to the digital needs of modern residents and visitors, setting new standards in the process.