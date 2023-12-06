The LEED for Cities and Communities rating system provides standards and outcomes-oriented strategies to improve sustainability and equity performance and helps reduce energy, water, waste, pollution and CO2 at the community scale.

DAMAC Lagoons project is themed around eight key sustainability principles seeks to redefine urban living with its human-centric, environment-first design.

Announcement comes on the side line of COP28, as the UAE hosts the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference being held until 12 December 2023, at the Expo City, Dubai

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties today noted that construction work is progressing steadily on its DAMAC Lagoons project, which has been named the UAE’s first pre-certified LEED Platinum community development under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Cities and Communities Rating System, coinciding with the country’s Year of Sustainability initiative and COP28.

The mega-development, which is currently under construction, will feature townhouses and villas in a Mediterranean-inspired community surrounded by azure blue lagoons, white sandy beaches, and tropical islands.

Underlining DAMAC’s deep-rooted commitment to embedding sustainability throughout its operations, the DAMAC Lagoons community seeks to redefine urban living with its human-centric, environment-first design approach as well as its sustainable and socially responsible practices and features. It is themed around eight key sustainability principles of circular economy, rich biodiversity, low emissions, resource efficiency, sustainable mobility, smart city, diversity and equality, and health and wellbeing. Land optimisation, water and energy efficiency, waste diversion and management, and recycling are at the heart of the project’s sustainability philosophy.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC Properties said, “As a leading force that is invested in shaping the Middle East's luxury real estate market, we at DAMAC have a responsibility to be at the forefront of sustainability efforts in the industry. In keeping with this, we have nurtured a commitment to embracing sustainability across all aspects of our business and contributing to a better and greener future through our various developments.”

“At DAMAC Lagoons, our vision is to enable our valued customers to have a home that is in harmony with the environment, within a community that offers a high-luxury beach lifestyle for those seeking a tropical vacation getaway right at their doorstep. We have paid great attention to the project’s overall environmental footprint and impact to deliver a resource-efficient development that is well-designed, constructed, and operated. We are thrilled that DAMAC Lagoons is the first to have the LEED Platinum pre-certification for communities in the UAE within this Year of Sustainability,” added Tahaineh.

This low-carbon community features a biophilic design that incorporates eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient solar-powered infrastructure, green and blue communal spaces, biodiversity, aqua farming, restorative spaces, as well as wellness routes, facilities, and activities. It also includes recycled and treated wastewater networks to achieve 100 percent water savings, smart waste management systems, and an on-demand e-fleet that connects and transports residents and visitors across the development and the city.

DAMAC Lagoons’ innovative design guided by whole life-cycle assessments resulted in the reduction of CO2 emissions annually across all buildings. In addition, green and blue corridors and other elements have been incorporated into the design to enhance the living experience and reduce heat island effects. As a result, DAMAC Lagoons is anticipated to see a reduction in temperature as compared to the wider city.

The project utilises an unparalleled sustainable, vibrant, and human-centric design approach, pushing the boundary on sustainable practices to foster social, economic and cultural growth while prioritising the health and well-being of its residents and visitors.

The DAMAC Lagoons is comprised of 11 architecturally and lifestyle-inspired Mediterranean clusters, Venice, Morocco, Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, Malta, Ibiza, Mykonos, Monte Carlo, Marbella and Portofino. Each cluster contains luxurious and sustainable residential units surrounded by efficient infrastructure and buildings, unique work office buildings and meeting rooms, agricultural and aquacultural farms, art galleries, fitness and wellness routes and trails, recreational facilities, outdoor cinemas, adventure zones, markets, health clubs and spa, retail and dining, educational VR park, schools and nurseries, hotel, medical centres, library, beaches, pools, shopping mall and many more diverse uses all set around a central fun hub.

Created more than 30 years ago by the US Green Building Council, the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standard is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Today, people in over 180 countries and territories live, work, and learn in LEED certified buildings, communities, and cities that protect health, climate, and natural resources, and enhance quality of life. According to research, LEED-certified buildings command the highest rents internationally while lease-up rates typically range from average to 20% above average; vacancy rates for green buildings are an estimated 4% lower than non-green properties. DAMAC Lagoons anticipates reaping benefits at scale by certifying to LEED for Cities and Communities.

