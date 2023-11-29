Final completion planned for Q4 2026

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – DAMAC Properties, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, has announced construction updates for its prestigious branded tower Safa One de GRISOGONO. The renowned property developer has publicised a phase-by-phase timeline on works for the upcoming project with an anticipated final completion date of Q4 2026.

DAMAC Properties’ newest addition to its reputable portfolio seeks to awe tenants with an exquisite taste of residential opulence, conveniently situated on the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road next to Safa Park. The signature Safa One project was officially launched in early 2022 with branding designed by de GRISOGONO.

DAMAC Properties announced that previously, the excavation and piling works completed in Q2 2023 and the substructure foundation works which began in Q3 2023, is keeping pace with progress. The superstructure works is expected to begin in Q1 2024 and top out by Q4 2025. The completion of fit out of the ultra-lavish 360-degree sea-view apartments is expected by Q4 2026.

“As we advance ahead towards completing Safa One de GRISOGONO, we are excited to offer residents world-class, contemporary homes that embody magnificence in each and every detail,” stated Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC. “With development works underway and on schedule, DAMAC Properties looks forward to growing its portfolio, setting new standards of luxury lifestyles and creating community within Dubai’s vibrant property market.”

At completion, Safa One de GRISOGONO will include infinity beach pools and an exclusive clubhouse for tenants. The residential tower will also feature the highest indoor tropical garden complimented by scenic panoramic city views

A Portfolio of Excellence

Since its foundation, DAMAC Properties has successfully launched more than 10 branded residences in Dubai, underlining its dedication to providing distinct, palatial living experiences that meet and exceed the expectations of its global clientele.

The developer has subsequently launched Safa Two, Chic Tower, Elegance Tower, Cavalli Couture, Canal Heights 1 & 2, Canal Crown, DAMAC Coral Reef, Volta, and its most recent addition, DAMAC Casa which was launched last month. Following the launch of DAMAC Bay and DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli earlier this year, DAMAC has proudly added the Skycrest Collections to the local real estate market, a new collection of high-end seafront apartments in Dubai International Marine Club, Dubai Harbour.

The Safa One de GRISOGONO project follows the launch of Cavalli Tower, DAMAC Properties' first luxury branded residence in the UAE in 2021, a 436-unit tower in Dubai Marina which is also expected to be completed in 2026.

