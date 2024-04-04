Dubai, UAE – Embracing the spirit of community service during the Holy Month, DAMAC Properties, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, collaborated with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to distribute around 8,000 iftar meals and 3,000 gift boxes to on-ground staff in its communities, construction sites and selected RTA location across Dubai.

The ‘DAMAC Alkhair’ Ramadan initiative led by the homegrown property developer is part of its ongoing commitment to philanthropy and community engagement. With the assistance of more than 100 volunteers, the provision of meals and gift boxes to diligent ground staff across Dubai during iftar highlights the compassion and unity among residents throughout the sacred month of Ramadan.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming support received for the ‘DAMAC Alkhair’ initiative and its profound impact on our community. At DAMAC, we firmly believe in our role in uplifting communities through socially responsible initiatives. This campaign has not only spread joy among hardworking individuals across Dubai but also brought to fore our community bonds and the true essence of giving that defines Ramadan,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC.

On its part, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) commended the collaboration with DAMAC Properties and emphasised the importance of private sector companies’ involvement in such charitable and awareness initiatives. RTA printed banners and informational leaflets distributed with Iftar meals at the entrances of Iftar tents scattered across Dubai. They were distributed to targeted groups including Dubai taxi drivers, public bus drivers, truck drivers, construction site workers, and other road users.

Over the years, DAMAC has been actively engaged in philanthropic endeavors, partnering with various global and local organisations. The developer’s Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation (HSDF) has collaborated with entities like the Red Crescent, Dubai Cares, Dar Al Ber Society, and the Dubai Executive offices to improve the lives of communities worldwide. Beyond this year’s Ramadan campaign, the company has been involved in initiatives like the UAE's '1 Billion Meals' program, launched by Sheikh Mohammed in 2022, to provide meals to underprivileged individuals in 50 countries globally.

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 46,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

