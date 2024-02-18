Al-Maddah: The strategic location of our projects serves as the cornerstone for attaining distinctiveness in our real estate offerings

Cairo – DAL Developments is set to launch its first project in March, building upon a robust foundation of six decades of extensive experience, development, and investment endeavors. The company's primary objective is to introduce a range of distinguished real estate projects encompassing residential, commercial, administrative, and medical developments, all aimed at delivering an entirely new experience for its clients.

DAL Developments aspires to make a strong impact on the Egyptian real estate market by launching six distinct projects in various locations in West Cairo. The projects are planned to become prominent landmarks in this area.

Hisham Al-Naggar, Vice Chairman of the Board of Daltex, expressed his pleasure about the company's venture into the real estate development market in Egypt. He emphasized the significance of this move, particularly considering the unprecedented scale of urban development currently underway in Egypt.

Al-Naggar highlighted Daltex's substantial expertise in agricultural development, having developed 58,000 feddans of desert land and exported agricultural products to over 60 countries. "Since the inception of Daltex, we have focused on the importance of development and reconstruction. With the launch of our real estate investment arm represented by DAL, we aim to channel all our accumulated experience into this promising field," he stated.

DAL Developments, Daltex’s first real estate investment company, is committed to expanding real estate projects in line with the state's directive to double the urban area in Egypt to 14%, Al-Naggar said. This step is attuned to the changing market dynamics, with real estate being recognized as a pivotal asset for many Egyptians seeking to preserve the value of their investments through the acquisition and reinvestment in real estate units, he added.

Samir Al-Naggar, Chairman of the Board of DAL Developments, expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support provided by DAL's sister company during the launch of the new venture. "The company is committed to applying the consistent optimum quality approach through the incorporation of a distinguished group of real estate experts across the engineering, finance, and marketing sectors into the company's senior management. These experts are recognized for their competence, gained through previous experiences with major real estate developers in Egypt and the Arab region,” he said.

He added that “the company is proud to announce that Ms. Ghada Nour, former CEO of Investment and Asset Management at Mountain View, has joined us as an experienced board member. Ms. Nour's addition is deemed significant in shaping the company's financial and investment strategies in the upcoming period.”

DAL Developments is scheduled to launch in early March its inaugural Five-Fifty-Five project in a prime location in the heart of Sheikh Zayed on a total building area of 20,000 square meters.

Hashem El Kadi, Managing Director of DAL Developments stressed that the company plans to make all the necessary investments to meet its clients’ expectations. He noted: "Our efforts will be dedicated to providing our clients with all the advantages they need to optimize their experience with our new real estate product."

"Our new project boasts distinctive features that position it uniquely within the Egyptian real estate market," he pointed out.

Mahmoud Al-Maddah, the company's executive partner, said that the upcoming project encompasses a multi-use development, integrating commercial, administrative, and medical spaces across five floors. The marketing campaign is poised to commence immediately after the official launch in March, with a targeted contractual sales value of EGP 2 billion.

He added that DAL Developments projects are distinguished for their blend of modernity and optimal utilization of internal and external spaces that impart an inimitable character to the project. Additionally, the company has engaged a specialized firm for the management and maintenance of the project post-implementation, aligning with the high standards expected by its clientele.