Dubai, UAE: Dairyland, the leading provider of premium UHT and fresh milk products in Pakistan, has made a significant move in the local dairy industry with the implementation of the first SIG XSlim 24 Aseptic filling machine for aseptic cartons in the country. Known for its quality products sourced directly from its own farms, Dairyland aims to expand its offerings while maintaining its high standards in nutrition and quality.

As part of its growth strategy, Dairyland plans to introduce lines of more affordable products to the market, ensuring access to high-quality dairy options for a wider audience. The company has chosen SIG XSlimBloc carton packs due to their shelf presence and compact design, which aligns with the evolving demands of Pakistani consumers.

Sulaiman Monnoo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Dairyland, emphasized: “Our collaboration with SIG marks a significant step forward for Dairyland, enabling us to enhance our product innovations and introduce new and value-added offerings to the market. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, maintaining operational flexibility is crucial for achieving the right price point while delivering quality and value. With this strategic alliance, we aim to deliver even greater convenience and satisfaction to our consumers. We look forward to working together to drive growth and excellence in the dairy industry."

Dairyland’s decision to incorporate the SIG XSlim 24 Aseptic technology is poised to transform the Pakistani dairy market, which is still largely conventional. The combination of impactful shelf presence and operational flexibility positions Dairyland to better target strategic price points, adapting to the constantly changing needs of consumers.

The unique SIG XSlim 24 Aseptic technology is combining speed and flexibility. It can fill up to 24,000 packs per hour in 9 volumes from 80mL to 200mL on one and the same filling machine with volume changes in just a few minutes. It is suitable for a wide range of products from liquid dairy to plant-based products and non-carbonated soft drinks. Design change is possible without interruption of the production process. It also enables manufacturers to seamlessly switch between various aseptic carton packaging materials including SIG Terra, our portfolio of innovative, even more sustainable packaging materials. With the multitude of possibilities, production becomes extremely flexible.

Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager – IMEA at SIG, said: “SIG is proud to partner with Dairyland on this ambitious journey. Our mission is to help food and beverage manufacturers turn challenges into opportunities. We’re excited to work with Dairyland in delivering the right product and packaging solutions that align with consumer needs while supporting our customer’s business goals.”

This partnership not only represents a major step forward for Dairyland but also introduces new possibilities for the entire Pakistani dairy sector. Through the adoption of innovative packaging technologies, Dairyland will continue leading the way in delivering high-quality dairy products that meet diverse consumer needs.

About Dairyland

Founded in 2009, Dairyland Pvt. Ltd. is part of the Akhtar Group of Companies – a conglomerate with an annual turnover of 250M USD. Dairyland Pvt. Ltd. is a dairy manufacturing company in Pakistan which has revolutionized the dairy industry with our flagship brand, Dayfresh. Over the past decade, we have grown into a key player in the dairy sector, focused on providing high-quality and wholesome products to our customers. Committed to excellence, Dairyland seeks to expand its product offerings, penetrate new markets, and continuously set benchmarks in the dairy industry while adhering to the highest international standards.

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with versatile packaging systems and solutions for innovative products and smart operations, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and guides us on our journey to create packaging for better – packaging that gives more to people and the planet than it takes out.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2023, SIG produced 53 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.9 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index.