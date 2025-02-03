Within Daimler Truck, the business unit Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is responsible for implementing the growth strategy in the defence sector

A broader product range, the qualification of the sales and service network and the expansion of partnerships are in focus

Franziska Cusumano, Head of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks:

“Step by step, we are expanding our business in the defence sector. We have developed a clear strategy for this following the motto 'Grow and Invest'. The contracts concluded and the vehicles handed over in large numbers last year underline that our logistics solutions are tailored to the needs of different customers and their various deployment scenarios.”

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks presents a part of its defence portfolio at the IDEX trade fair in Abu Dhabi in February

Daimler Truck follows a clear growth strategy in the development, production and sales of military commercial vehicles for logistics applications. With the introduction of new vehicle variants and the further qualification of the existing sales and service network, Daimler Truck wants to respond even faster and with a broader range to customer requirements from the defence sector. In addition, the increased manufacturing competence as well as the expansion of partnerships regarding new technologies, development projects and sales should lead to offering the right portfolio for users.

Within Daimler Truck, the business unit Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is responsible for the defence segment, as well as for the fire fighting, disaster relief and civil protection segments. At the production plants in Wörth am Rhein and Molsheim (France), Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks conducts its own research and development, implements individual customer requests and produces high volumes for large orders.

From the extreme off-road Unimog and Zetros to the Atego, Actros and Arocs truck model series and heavy-duty tractor units – Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks offers a wide range of complete vehicles in various variants from Euro III to Euro VI and can also implement special equipment on request. Only recently, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks has invested in the further development of the Zetros model series and can now offer all variants from two-axle 4x4 to four-axle 8x8, with or without protected cab, with single or twin tires and in various emissions standards. The manufacturer also sells the Unimog-based FGA chassis for protected bodies and supplies so-called CKD vehicle component sets with which the vehicles can be built independently at local production sites in the customer’s country.

Daimler Truck has been rooted in the African, Arab and Asian regions for decades with its dealer and service network and works closely with local partners and bodybuilders. With the “Middle East/Africa” Regional Center in Dubai, the manufacturer offers long-term customer proximity and fast and uncomplicated vehicle and spare parts availability. At IDEX in Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for security and defence, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will be showcasing an excerpt from its portfolio from 17 to February 21. At booth 08-D48, visitors will find four vehicles for defence deployment, which are especially designed for robust use in high heat and dusty, sandy areas: two trucks from the Zetros off-road model series, an Arocs heavy-duty tractor unit and the variable chassis for protected bodies (FGA).

What will be on display at IDEX: From the Mercedes-Benz Zetros model series

The Mercedes-Benz Zetros is built for military operations in regions with limited infrastructure. In the hooded vehicle, the driver’s cab is positioned behind the front axle. This ensures a low overall height, significantly reduced vibration and shock loads for personnel and loads, greater driving safety and higher speeds on unpaved terrain. For work in the engine compartment, the cab does not need to be tilted, parts of the crew can remain in the vehicle and ensure the use of communication systems and other vehicle functions during this time.

All Zetros models are equipped with the OM 460 in-line six-cylinder diesel engine, which offers an output of up to 375 kW (510 hp) and is also suitable for operation with NATO fuel F-34. A maximum torque of up to 2,300 Nm is available from a displacement of 12.8 liters. 16-speed transmission or Allison automatic torque converter transmission, two-stage transfer case, engageable differential locks, large approach/departure and ramp angles and fording capability make traction and propulsion possible even in sand, mud, when crossing rivers and on steep terrain. The Zetros can be used as a semitrailer tractor to achieve gross combination weights of up to 120 tons and, thanks to numerous body solutions, to solve a wide range of transport tasks.

At IDEX, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will be presenting the Zetros 3351 AS 6x6 as a semitrailer tractor for the transportation of wheeled or tracked vehicles. The vehicle offers space for three people in the cab behind the front axle as well as a sleeping area and storage space for equipment.

Powered by a Mercedes-Benz OM 460 Euro V engine with 375 kW (510 hp) and Allison automatic transmission 4500 SP with retarder, the vehicle dynamics are high even in demanding off-road applications. Thanks to fully automatic gear selection, the six-speed transmission control enables fast and smooth moving off and acceleration without interruptions in tractive power. The differential locks on all axles and the tire pressure control system provide additional traction off-road. The diesel tank holds 780 liters, which makes long deployments without refueling possible.

The Zetros is equipped with the TLS 2.25 transport loading system with double winch from HPC Maschinenbau. The tensile force per winch is up to 250 kN, enabling wheeled or tracked vehicles with total weights of up to 70 tons to be loaded.

The Zetros can be seen with a gooseneck low loader trailer from Louault, which allows a maximum speed of 80 km/h with a net payload of 70 tons. Hydraulic outriggers, tie-down elements, additional storage space on the frame and cargo area and the tire pressure control system make the trailer a transport specialist for high loads, even on unpaved terrain.

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is also showcasing the Zetros 2036 A 4x4 with Euro III engine and 265 kW (360 hp). The chassis is equipped with a Mercedes-Benz G 260-16/11.7-0.69 transmission with double-plate clutch. The compact dimensions of 8.840 mm in length, 2.550 mm in width and 3.560 mm in elevation and the comparatively small wheelbase of 5.100 mm make the truck relatively maneuverable. The permissible gross weight of the two-axle vehicle is 16.5 tons. The cab with center seat offers space for three people and has additional storage space with fastening points in the cab, so that even extensive equipment can be carried easily. The Zetros is designed as a material and troop transporter with a low-torsion platform body.

From the Mercedes-Benz Arocs model series

The Mercedes-Benz Arocs offers customers a great diversity of drive variants, cab sizes and equipment elements. This individual configuration allows the vehicle to be adapted to different customer requirements and deployment scenarios. Powerful engines, highly resilient drive components and the solid chassis and suspension design ensure high off-road capability.

The Arocs is available with efficient Euro VI engines. The range of engines ranges from 7.7 liters of displacement with 175 kW (238 hp) to 15.6 liters of displacement with 460 kW (625 hp). This makes it possible to transport heavy loads with gross combination weights of up to 250 tons. For use in regions with lower emission requirements or poorer fuel qualities, the Arocs is also available with Euro III and Euro V exhaust gas certification.

A turbo retarder clutch can be installed as an option. It enables smooth power transmission, even under high loads. For the driver, this means more driving comfort when moving off and stopping and more sensitive maneuvering with input torques of up to 3,000 Nm and full utilization of the engine output up to the traction limit. Reduced gearbox wear and increased service life of the drive components contribute to increased maintenance-free uptime.

The Mercedes-Benz Arocs 4042 AS 6x6 exhibited at IDEX 2025 is a heavy-duty tractor unit with twin tires and twin winch suitable for heavy-duty off-road transport, for example as a tank tractor unit. The double cable winch can also be used to recover broken-down vehicles and load and unload them onto the low loader trailer.

The Arocs 4042 AS 6x6 has the same engine as the Zetros models. The OM 460 in-line six-cylinder diesel engine with Euro III emissions standard delivers 310 kW (421 hp) in this variant with a displacement of 12.8 liters. The Mercedes-Benz Powershift 3 transmission shifts fully automatically for a fuel-saving driving style and at the same time relieving the driver. If the driver wants to rely on their own fingertip sensitivity when changing the gears, they can optionally use manual mode.

The dimensions of the three-axle Arocs 4042 AS 6x6 are 8.200 mm in length, 2.500 mm in width and 3.500 mm in elevation with a wheelbase of 4.200 mm. The three-axle vehicle has a permissible gross weight of 40 tons (nine tons on the front axle and two times 16 tons on the two rear axles) and a gross combination weight of 250 tons.

Special equipment for defence operations includes the roof hatch, which can be opened and closed instead of having to be folded, and the blackout lights, which minimize visibility during night-time driving. The Arocs also has a tire pressure control system with infinitely variable pressure adjustment for improved off-road capability.

Special chassis for protected bodies (FGA)

The FGA chassis is the basis for armored tactical vehicles (Armored Personal Carrier, APC) with protected cells up to 14.8 tons permissible gross vehicle weight. Numerous military vehicle manufacturers build their products on this chassis derived from the Unimog and thus benefit from the Unimog DNA, which has proven itself for decades: portal axles with thrust tubes and coil springs. These components enable the high off-road capability of a Unimog, with extensive service and spare parts supply and support from the experts of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks.

The drivetrain of the exhibited FGA chassis 14.8 is equipped with the Euro III six-cylinder diesel engine OM 926 LA, which offers an output of 240 kW (326 hp) and is coupled with the Allison 3500 six-gear automatic transmission. The chassis contains mechanical, electrical, hydraulic and pneumatic interfaces that are suitable for various bodies.

