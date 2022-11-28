The new parts centre will open in Dubai World Central in December 2022 and demonstrate DCV MENA’s ambition to keep the world moving by better serving Daimler Truck AG customers across the Middle East

Dubai, UAE: Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA FZE (DCV MENA) is proud to announce a strategic, long-term partnership with global logistics provider DHL Global Forwarding for the operations and management of the soon-to-be-launched Daimler Truck Dubai Parts Centre. The state-of-the-art facility will serve as a dedicated warehouse for truck parts and will enable DCV MENA to better serve Daimler Truck AG customers in the Middle East, by offering broad and dependable parts availability and short turnaround times.

Daimler Truck AG is one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers whose flagship Mercedes-Benz trucks are designed to burn fuel cleanly, operate economically and boast advanced safety features to aid and protect drivers, as well as other road users. These trucks and products from other brands under Daimler Truck AG are widely used by a variety of regional customers to generate revenue. However, commercial vehicles can only generate income for owners or operators when they are on the road. The launch of the Daimler Truck Dubai Parts Centre ensures that customers will be able to easily source a broad variety of parts in the shortest amount of time and keep their trucks on the road for longer periods of time.

Scheduled to begin operations in December 2022, the facility features closed chambers and an operational area of 23,478 m², as well as 5,000 m² of interlocked open yard storage. Taking shape within Dubai World Central, it further establishes Daimler Truck AG as an independent organisation, following the split of Daimler AG to Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG in December 2021.

The Daimler Truck Dubai Parts Centre will be operated by DHL Global Forwarding and is to feature a dedicated supply chain and logistics team that will focus on customer requirements across the Middle East, taking over duties from the Mercedes-Benz AG Regional Logistics Centre in Dubai. The new Centre will feature 24 loading doors for large and small trucks and 15 metre high ceiling, and offer a maximum storage height of 13 metres. It features a multitude of safety features including an advanced fire alarm system and sprinkler system, and is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 certified.

The Daimler Truck Dubai Parts Centre is part of the region’s first-ever EV and battery logistics hub, built by DHL Global Forwarding and developed in close cooperation with the EV (electric vehicle) team of DHL Customer Solutions & Innovations – being perfectly positioned for a future that sees increased dependence on battery-based electric vehicles. The facility offers convenient access to Dubai World Central Airport and Jebel Ali Port and will ensure regional customers of Daimler Truck AG brand products, including Mercedes-Benz trucks, will be able to service their vehicles in the shortest possible time.

“The dedicated Daimler Truck Dubai Parts Centre demonstrates Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA’s unwavering commitment to keeping the world moving by ensuring its customers’ vehicles are on the roads, with minimal downtime for service and maintenance. The centre’s planned opening also highlights that Daimler Truck AG is an independent enterprise that is fully supported in the Middle East by a dedicated parts facility, supply chain and logistics. Since DHL demonstrated its capabilities, professionalism and effectiveness through an existing facility during the procurement phase of this project, and has proven expertise and experience in auto-mobility and EV logistics, it was the obvious choice for an operations partner for this important facility,” said Mr. Alexander Schneider – General Manager Customer Services, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA.

DHL was also the partner of choice thanks to its constant drive to develop innovations that better serve customers, which aligns perfectly with DCV MENA’s ambitions relating to its customers. DHL has proven its desire to launch cutting edge solutions by establishing a network of Innovation Centres around the world (Chicago, Troisdorf, Singapore, Dubai) to drive customer-centric innovation, and define the future of logistics together with experts, partners and customers.

The global logistics provider is also a strong partner from a sustainability standpoint; it is a pioneer in green logistics and the first logistics company in the world to commit to a net-zero emissions target. These values once again align strongly with DCV MENA’s desire to make things better for customers and society as a whole.

“The partnership between DCV MENA and DHL is a natural fit as both companies align on many fronts from being customer-focused to having a commitment to sustainability,” says Fathi Tlatli, President Global Auto-Mobility Sector at DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation. “Our decades of experience and expertise in the auto-mobility and EV sectors enable us to serve our customers with operational excellence as well as bring forth innovative solutions to keep them ahead of the curve and help their business grow. DHL is perfectly place here to help DCV MENA be closer to its customers.”The facility is also one of the few in the region that is temperature controlled. In addition to providing a comfortable working environment for DCV MENA employees, the weather-sealed nature of the facility ensures excessive sand and dust does not enter, thus reducing the need to clean parts before they are dispatched to customers, which results in shorter turnaround times.

Daimler Truck Dubai Parts Centre key facts:

5,000 m² dedicated area inside the facility located inside Dubai World Central Area.

Temperature controlled ~22 28 (+/ (+/--) C (Air conditioned facility)

Closed chambers and Operational area of 23,478 m² and 5,000 m² interlocked open yard storage

24 loading doors for large, and small trucks

15 meter high ceiling, Max storage height 13 meters

Sprinkler and Fire Alarm System

Multi user facility, chambers for industry verticals

One roof solution for General, Dangerous Goods

Convenient access to DWC Airport and Jebel Ali Port

Fully owned, operational Facility since 2015

Certificates - ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015

-Ends-

For further information please contact Brazen MENA - E: Daimler@brazenmena.com

About Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA

Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA FZE (DCV MENA) is one out of 6 Regional Centers worldwide located in Dubai and responsible for all Commercial Vehicles related activities of Daimler in the Middle East and North Africa. The entity is responsible for the group's full commercial vehicles portfolio in the region for the brands of Mercedes-Benz Trucks & Buses– from the FUSO Canter range to the heavy-duty Mercedes-Benz Actros truck. The Regional Center manages Sales and Customer Services & Parts activities for the brands FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Setra in the following markets: Afghanistan, Algeria (Fuso only), Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Sultanate of Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Yemen.

About Mercedes-Benz Trucks

A truck with the three-pointed star stands not only for reliability and economic efficiency, but also for first-class product and service quality and comprehensive expertise in the area of customer-oriented transport solutions. Whether long haul, construction site, off-road, or distribution transportation, the Mercedes-Benz brand offers the right solution for the light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty truck segments. Further information about Mercedes-Benz Trucks is available on our regional website trucks.mercedesbenzmena.com.

FUSO at a Glance

FUSO is a Daimler Truck brand, offering a range of commercial vehicles from light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and buses for over170 markets worldwide. A longstanding landmark Japan’s commercial vehicle landscape, the brand has leveraged Japanese quality and craftsmanship to set benchmarks in efficiency, safety, and comfort for over 85 years. FUSO is particularly renowned for its offerings in the light-duty segment. The Canter light-duty truck claims the top market share in various markets around the world. In 2017 the eCanter became the first series produced all-electric light-duty truck in Japan, establishing FUSO as a pioneer in eMobility. FUSO promises customers a “Future Together,” a bold claim that continues to drive the brand’s contributions to safe and sustainable transport.

About DHL

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.