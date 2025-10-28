Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Daikin, a global leader in heating, cooling, ventilation, air purification and refrigeration (HVAC-R), has released its Sustainability Report 2025, underscoring its Environmental Vision 2050 to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain by 2050. The report highlights Daikin’s clear milestones for 2030, including a 50 percent reduction in net GHG emissions compared to 2019 levels and a bold commitment for all Daikin factories worldwide to operate at net-zero emissions by the end of the decade.

Covering the fiscal year 2024 (1 April 2024 – 31 March 2025), and beyond Daikin’s environmental agenda, the report reflects Daikin’s broader ESG approach. On climate and energy, Daikin is accelerating the adoption of renewable power and developing next-generation, low-carbon HVAC-R technologies that reduce energy consumption in buildings and cities.

On the social front, the company is investing in diverse and inclusive workplaces, expanding employee training and safety programs, and contributing to communities through education and skills development programs. Governance remains a cornerstone of Daikin’s strategy, with strengthened compliance, ethical business practices, and transparent reporting aligned to global ESG standards.

“Daikin’s purpose goes beyond air solutions; it is about shaping a sustainable and resilient future for societies, not only worldwide but also locally where it’s present” said Hasan Onder, President of Daikin Middle East, Africa and Türkiye. “Our 2030 commitment demonstrates that achieving climate targets must go hand in hand with social progress and strong governance. By combining technology, responsibility, and partnership, the company is working to contribute to a sustainable future for our future generations.”

Daikin Middle East and Africa’s sustainability vision aligns closely with the company’s global Environmental Vision 2050, focusing on driving decarbonization, advancing energy-efficient technologies, and fostering environmental responsibility across the region. The company has taken significant steps toward this vision by expanding its portfolio of inverter and low-GWP refrigerant technologies, integrating solar energy solutions in key facilities, and promoting sustainable product and solutions adoption across emerging markets. Daikin MEA is also working closely with governments, industry partners, and customers to support national net-zero roadmaps and green building initiatives, contributing to a carbon-neutral society while ensuring long-term economic and social value for the region.

In the Middle East and Africa region, Daikin has been awarded the prestigious Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Label by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The recognition places Daikin MEA at the advanced maturity level of the ESG framework, emphasizing its strong commitment to sustainability, people-centric culture, and robust governance practices.

About Daikin

Daikin is a Japan-headquartered global leader in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC-R). With more than a century of expertise, operations in over 170 countries, and a workforce of 103,000 employees worldwide, Daikin is recognized as a leading manufacturer of advanced HVAC-R solutions, renowned for their energy efficiency, reliability, and proven performance in diverse climate conditions.

In the Middle East and Africa, Daikin MEA provides comprehensive HVAC-R solutions and aftermarket support across the GCC, Middle East, and African markets, offering a full range of systems and equipment tailored to the regional needs.

