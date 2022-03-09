The delegation reviewed the integrated system DAFZ offers as one of the most successful free zones in the world

Amna Lootah received the delegation to brief them on investment opportunities for Argentinian companies

The visit showcased Tradeling and the Halal Trade and Marketing Centre offerings for companies and entrepreneurs

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), received a governmental and investment delegation from Argentina, comprised of three governors and six ministers of provinces, headed by Gerardo Zamora, Governor of Santiago del Estero province and Chairman of the North Great Argentine Regional Council. The visit’s aim was to discuss the future of economic and investment opportunities between the two sides. The delegation also included His Excellency Jorge Agustin Molina Arambarri, Ambassador of Argentina to the UAE.

Amna Lootah, Director General of DAFZ, Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, senior vice president, marketing and business growth at DAFZ, and a number of department heads and officials from the fee zone, received the delegation. The delegation included 42 government officials including three governors, six ministers, economic advisors, and heads of companies, which their visit aims to review the integrated system of DAFZ and its comprehensive portfolio of facilities, services and investment incentives to support and expand their operations. The visit also highlighted the competitive features provided by DAFZ such as its world-class infrastructure, strategic location near to Dubai International Airport, tax and investment incentives, smart business support platforms among others.

The delegation witnessed a presentation about Tradeling, the fast-growing electronic market that focuses on B2B trade in the MENA region, and its operational capabilities that include logistical and financing solutions that connect global suppliers with local markets. These companies can also use the platform to communicate with the regional organizations and other buyers and suppliers, which increases the trade exchange between them.

The delegation was also briefed on the features of DAFZ’s Halal Trade and Marketing Centre (HTMC), which provides an integrated portfolio of marketing and sales services to support global companies and entrepreneurs in the Halal sector. The centre helps to develop business by facilitating the provision of services in three main fields including growth support services, Halal compliance and certification and market data and studies. This is achieved by the support of its strategic partners who provide statistics, figures, and facilitations that enhance the integrated services it offers.

Amna Lootah, Director General of DAFZ, said: “Dubai Airport Freezone has competitive capabilities that make it stand out among other economic free zones in the world. This is supported by its successful record in terms of providing advanced facilities, infrastructure, services and incentives, as well as through launching strategic projects and initiatives that enhance its global role model among other free zones. This allows companies from all over the world to benefit from this integrated and comprehensive system to expand their operations in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia starting from Dubai. Today, the emirate is a global trade hub with an exceptional reputation, particularly when it comes to companies from the South American market who have vital economic, commercial, and investment ties with this region. Those companies aims to grow and expand, and we expect them to continue developing within the next few years,”

“DAFZ’s strategic plans have succeeded in strengthening its reputation around the world, and this visit supports its plans to attract companies from across the globe to set up their headquarters in the free zone for their future operations. We consider Argentina and South American countries in general to be strategic partners in exchanging investment and economic opportunities that benefit companies and enhance their growth and business efficiency, in addition to supporting various supply chains and the global trade flow,” she added.

This visit falls in line with the Dubai Airport Freezone’s efforts for attracting direct foreign investments in Dubai and enhancing its contribution to the local GDP and non-oil trade of the Emirate. DAFZ is gaining increasing attention from many countries around the world, having recently received a number of official economic delegations from Europe and Asia. These visits aim to explore opportunities for businesses to benefit from DAFZ’s integrated solutions to establish their regional headquarters in the free zone and expand their operations.

-Ends-