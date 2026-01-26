Dubai, U.A.E., Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today announced that it has reached an agreement with Somon Air for the lease of 2 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver in 2026.

Commenting on the agreement, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, “We are delighted to announce the signing of the aircraft lease agreements with Somon Air, a new customer for DAE. As the national air carrier of Tajikistan, we are excited to support Somon Air’s growth, and look forward to deepening this relationship into the future.”

Abdulkosim Valiev, Chief Executive Officer of Somon Air, added: “We are pleased to have signed the lease agreements with DAE Capital for the new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. This addition will support Somon Air’s network expansion, enable the launch of new routes, and enhance the overall efficiency of our operations.”

DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own or manage approximately 750 aircraft, including 237 from Boeing, with plans to further expand its fleet to meet growing market demand.

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 200 airline customers in over 80 countries from its six office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 750 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$23 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 22 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 30 regulators globally.

More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com.

