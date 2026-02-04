Dubai, U.A.E., – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”) today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The consolidated financial statements can be found here.

Selected Financial Highlights:

Selected Business and Operating Highlights:

Number of aircraft acquired: 280 (owned: 261 ; managed: 19 ) (2)

(owned: ; managed: ) (2) Number of aircraft sold: 111 (owned: 94 ; managed: 17 )

(owned: ; managed: ) Lease agreements, extensions, and amendments signed: 273 (owned: 227 ; managed: 46 )

(owned: ; managed: ) Owned, Managed, and Committed Aircraft in Fleet: 678

Signed and completed a long-term sale and lease back transaction with United Airlines for 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft

Placed on long-term lease 10 Boeing 737-8 aircraft with AJet

Number of man hours booked (DAE Engineering): >1.8 million

Number of checks performed (DAE Engineering): >260

Inaugurated a 5-bay heavy maintenance hangar increasing capacity by 30%

Priced US$610 million two-tranche aircraft ABS for a DAE managed asset client

for a DAE managed asset client Priced US$650 million 5-year benchmark sukuk transaction

benchmark sukuk transaction Placed on Positive Outlook by KBRA

(2) Includes the acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital DAC (“NAC”).

Commenting on the results, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, “2025 was another exceptional year for the DAE franchise. We announced and closed the acquisition of NAC. In total, we acquired 280 and sold 111 aircraft. Our fleet of Owned and Managed aircraft grew by 38% to 604 at year-end 2025. Full-year Revenues grew 21% while pre-tax profitability increased 43%, delivering continued improvement in pre-tax profit margin and return on equity.

Despite our impressive growth, our balance sheet disciplines around capital adequacy, funding, and liquidity metrics remained intact. During the year, we raised US$3.9 billion in long-term debt financing across multiple public and private transactions.

DAE Engineering delivered another year of record performance with revenue increasing year-on-year by 13% to US$211 million, and profitability increasing by 47% to US$64 million. The addition of a state-of-the-art hangar added five new wide and narrow-body capable lines at our facility in Amman, Jordan, increasing capacity by approximately 30%, further cementing Joramco’s position as one of the leading airframe MRO providers in the region.”

Webcast and Conference Call

In connection with the announcement of DAE’s results for the year ended December 31, 2025, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, 04 February 2026 at 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT / 18:00 GST / 22:00 SGT.

The call can be accessed by clicking here to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device, or by clicking here to generate your unique dial-in PIN and to access the full list of toll-free dial-in numbers.

Full details of the call can also be accessed live via the link on DAE’s website:

www.dubaiaerospace.com/investors.

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 200 airline customers in over 80 countries from seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Limerick, Amman, Singapore, Miami, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 700 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft, with a fleet value of US$25 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 24 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 16 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 30 regulators globally.

More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com.