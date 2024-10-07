KSA: Raising curiosity and awareness on space exploration missions, leading oral hygiene specialists Dabur Herb’l Toothpaste’s new #SpaceCalling Campaign is set to mesmerize Gen Alpha. After its successful run in the UAE, the campaign has been relaunched in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with renewed vigour to motivate youngsters in the region to explore the thrilling avenues of space and astronomy.

#SpaceCalling is Dabur’s contribution to encouraging youngsters to foster strong ambitions that can lead them to the stars. Known for its power-packed formula that fights infections in gums and teeth, cavities, and tooth decay for stronger teeth; the brand is urging the young generation to dream high and big for stronger ambitions. With attractive visuals and merchandise displayed in rocket-shaped stacks strategically placed in high footfall chains like Lulu, Othaim, and Panda; Dabur Herb’l booths are capturing young dreams that know no limits.

Speaking of the campaign the spokesperson from Dabur said; “Our brand is synonymous with strength and we want the Gen Alpha to start young when it comes to cultivating strong ambitions. Keeping it simple and easily accessible for everyone, the campaign requires parents to visit the designated outlets, scan the QR code, and fill in the required details. 5 lucky winners will be announced at the end of the campaign. Winners get a chance to explore or visit the Space Centre in Florida. This campaign sparks passion for space exploration and encourages children to gain knowledge beyond horizons.”

The Space Calling campaign was rolled out on Aug 23 and has already received over 2000+ entries across the Kingdom.

Adding further the Dabur spokesperson said, “The space, skies, and stars represent the endless that we want the younger generation to feel when it comes to having ambitions. There are no limits to dreaming and endlessly working hard to make them come true. This campaign is our modest effort to bring the Gen Alpha closer to space-related endeavours and we hope that it will continue to inspire them in finding ways to let their ambitions shine.”

With Dabur Herb’l youngsters can now have stronger teeth and stronger ambitions!

About Dabur International

Dabur International Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur India. With over 136 years of legacy, Dabur is today the largest Ayurveda and Natural consumer Products Company in the world. We enrich the quality of more than a billion people daily around the world with products across Hair Care, Oral Care, Depilatory, Hair Colors, Men’s Styling, Skin Care and Skin Cleansing. Our flagship brands are Dabur Amla, Vatika Naturals, Dabur Herbal Toothpaste, Dabur Miswak, Fem and Dermoviva.

For more information, please visit www.daburinternational.com

