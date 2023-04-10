Dubai, UAE: D&B Properties, the leading real estate brokerage company in Dubai, has once again been recognized for its exceptional performance and achievements by winning the Emaar Properties Annual Brokers Award 2022. The ceremony was held at the prestigious Armani Hotel Downtown Dubai on April 5th, and the award was presented to the top-performing real estate firms that have demonstrated excellence over the year.

D&B Properties has consistently maintained its top position since Emaar's inception, and this latest recognition solidifies its position as a leader in the industry. Husni Al Bayari, Chairman and Founder of D&B Properties, expressed his gratitude for the award and emphasized the dynamic nature of the city’s real estate industry.

"Dubai's real estate market continues to showcase its resilience and adaptability on a global scale,” Bayari stated. “With the government's proactive approach to incentivizing investment and the developers' constant innovation and creativity, the market has shown consistent growth, both in terms of sales volume and value. We are optimistic about the future of Dubai's real estate market and remain committed to providing our clients with exceptional real estate solutions."

According to Bayari, Dubai's real estate market is continuously evolving and innovating on a global scale, with the government and developers doing an exceptional job of providing lifestyles that match those of other metropolitan cities such as Miami, New York, and London. He further added that this has led to an influx of young investors, professionals, and potential unicorns (founders) in the market, seeking to establish roots and settle in Dubai.

Adham Younis, the Group CEO of D&B Properties, went on to highlight the recent surge in overall sales volume and value, which experienced a 50.6% increase in Q1 2023 with a total of 30,895 property transactions worth AED 88.73 billion, as compared to Q1 2022, which saw a total of 20,521 transactions worth AED 55.3 billion. He further pointed out the growing interest and activity in communities such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Creek Harbour, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina, which offer prime villa and apartment properties for potential investors.

D&B Properties' continuous recognition by Emaar Properties is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and its exceptional performance in the industry. The company's diverse range of services and its ability to provide comprehensive real estate solutions make it the go-to firm for clients seeking to invest in Dubai's dynamic real estate market.

D&B Properties offers a 360-degree real estate solution services with a range of sister divisions such as Real Estate Asset Leaders (REAL), Real Estate Commercial Experts (RECE), D&B Investments & Advisory, as well as a DTCM-licensed holiday homes division called Homes & Beyond, apart from encompassing a luxury, off-plan, sales, and leasing department.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com