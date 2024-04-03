Dubai, UAE – D&B Properties, a leading real estate brokerage in Dubai, has launched a charitable initiative focused on collecting essentials food items during the holy month of Ramadan in collaboration with Red Crescent.

As part of its vision to make a positive impact on society, D&B Properties is committed to participating in meaningful charity initiatives that benefit vulnerable communities, especially during Ramadan. This initiative reflects the company's core values of compassion, community engagement, and corporate social responsibility. A heartwarming highlight of this initiative was having our staff's children join us at the office to lend a hand in wrapping up the boxes, symbolizing our dedication to community involvement and fostering a sense of togetherness.

Mania Merrikhi, Deputy CEO of D&B Properties, said: "At D&B Properties, we firmly believe that participating in charity initiatives is not only a responsibility but also a fundamental aspect of our vision. We are deeply committed to making a positive impact and bringing about actual change in the lives of those facing challenges, particularly during the blessed and significant month of Ramadan. Our dedication to giving back to the community is a reflection of our core values and underscores our unwavering commitment to social responsibility and humanitarian causes."

Adham Younis, Bayari Investments Group CEO highlighting the significance of collaborative efforts in addressing social challenges, said: " Our partnership with Red Crescent is a testament to our steadfast commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and bolstering community well-being. By joining forces, we can create a profound and lasting impact, instilling hope and resilience among individuals and families navigating the challenges of food insecurity. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and foster positive change in our communities."

The collaboration between D&B Properties and Red Crescent aims to collect essential food items and distribute them to individuals and families in need across Dubai. This initiative aligns with Red Crescent's mission of providing vital support to vulnerable communities, especially during Ramadan.

Looking ahead, D&B Properties remains committed to exploring further opportunities for collaboration with organizations like Red Crescent and continuing its efforts to create a positive impact in society.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details Visit - https://dandbdubai.com

